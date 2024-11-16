TikTok video captures plight of homeless man in Chon Buri (video)

Screenshot from @its.allbackedup TikTok video

A TikTok video recently highlighted the plight of a homeless man in Chon Buri, sparking sympathy and curiosity among viewers.

The clip, posted by user @its.allbackedup, captured the man wandering near a CJ convenience store in the Nong Ri area. His dishevelled appearance, covered in what seemed to be white powder, drew the attention of a young man who, intrigued by his condition, approached to ask if he had any family. The straightforward and poignant response, “Ruined,” left a lasting impression.

The TikTok user, who often delivers goods to the store, frequently encountered the man and decided to document his story. The man, dressed in a makeshift outfit with a shirt draped over his head, shorts, and flip-flops, was seen carrying numerous bags as he left the store. The video poignantly illustrates the harsh reality of life on the streets, with the man appearing to be a familiar figure to those who pass by the area.

“I secretly filmed the man because I see him every time I deliver to this branch. I asked if he had a family, and he simply replied, ‘Ruined,’ then continued to carry his things away.”

This brief exchange and the video have resonated with many online, prompting discussions about homelessness and the support systems in place for those in need. The man’s situation raises questions about what led to his current state and whether there are avenues for assistance available to him.

The man’s condition, with white powder covering his body, puzzled observers. The TikTok user speculated that it might be talcum powder, as he is often seen in this state whenever they visit the store. Despite this assumption, the exact reason for the powder remains unknown. Some online commenters have expressed a desire to help him, though it appears that few people have engaged directly with him beyond the occasional encounter.

“Every time I see him, he looks the same. It’s like he’s stuck in a loop without any way out.”

The story has touched many hearts, with viewers expressing a range of emotions, from sympathy to a desire to provide aid. Yet, the challenge remains for those who wish to extend a helping hand, as the root causes of his situation are not fully understood. Without knowing more about his background or the challenges he faces, providing effective assistance proves difficult, reported KhaoSod.

The video serves as a powerful reminder of the struggles faced by the homeless, particularly in urban areas where they can often be overlooked or ignored. It also highlights the potential impact of social media in bringing attention to such issues, encouraging public discourse and, possibly, action.

