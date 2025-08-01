2 Cambodian POWs with mental issues and injuries returned home

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) transferred two Cambodian soldiers, detained as prisoners of war (POWs) following a clash in the Sam Tae area of Si Sa Ket province, back to Cambodia today, August 1. Sixteen others remain in custody for further questioning.

The Cambodian soldiers reportedly attacked Thai officers in Sam Tae on July 29. Thai troops retaliated, dismantling a Cambodian military base identified as the source of the assault, and apprehended 18 Cambodian personnel. Two other soldiers were found dead at the scene.

The RTA’s 2nd Army Area returned one of the deceased to the Cambodian military and has been providing care to the detained Cambodian nationals in line with humanitarian principles and the Geneva Conventions. The RTA also released photographs and video footage showing the Cambodian soldiers dressed in clean clothes and dining, to demonstrate its humane treatment.

According to Amarin TV, Cambodian media outlet Fresh News reported that Cambodia’s military chief informed 13 foreign ambassadors during a visit to the former conflict site that Thailand had initially refused to repatriate the soldiers, despite official pleas.

Cambodian Defence Ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata later held a press conference calling on Thailand to promptly return the detained Cambodian POWs.

Thai Government spokesperson, Jirayu Huangsub, today confirmed that two Cambodian soldiers were returned to their home country at 10.30am. One of them, Mom Rithy, had sustained injuries to his hip and arm.

The other, Ang Oeun, was reportedly suffering from mental health issues allegedly resulting from the clash. Thai military doctors recommended his early return to prevent further deterioration of his condition.

KhaoSod reported that the two soldiers pledged not to engage in any future combat with Thai forces.

The remaining Cambodian soldiers remain detained by the 2nd Army Area. Their return has been postponed pending the outcome of ongoing interrogations. The Thai military will arrange for their repatriation at a later date.