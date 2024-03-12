Love triangle tragedy: Millionaire and secretary’s deaths linked to affair

Photo via Matichon

The police suspect that a love affair and jealousy may have been the motives behind the deaths of a millionaire and her secretary in a house located in the Hua Hin district of Prachuap Kiri Khan province. This suspicion arose after the secretary’s friend informed officers that the two individuals shared a relationship that extended beyond mere colleagues and friends.

The dead bodies of two Thai women were found in the bedroom of Suphatta Suwantanon’s residence in Hua Hin. Suphatta, aged 64 and a millionaire, had suffered a gunshot wound to her chest. Meanwhile, her 46 year old secretary, Suphawadee Hilt, was also discovered deceased, having tragically taken her own life by shooting herself in the head

Suphawadee left a letter claiming that she accidentally shot dead her employer and decided to take her own life to avoid charges and complications. She also left a will suggesting that she wanted to give everything to her two daughters and allowed her foreign husband to stay at her house.

Hua Hin Police Station Superintendent, Kampanart Na Wichai, reported to ThaiRath that an initial autopsy result showed that Suphatta, died at least seven days before her son discovered her body, and Suphawadee committed suicide two days after Suphatta’s death. The gun used in the crime belonged to Suphawadee. She bought it five years ago and owned it legally.

Kampanart explained that officers reviewed the handwriting on the letter and other documents written by Suphawadee and found it to be a match. Suphawadee wrote the letter by herself. Officers also checked CCTV cameras at the house and nearby areas and confirmed that there were no other people involved in their deaths.

Kampanart stated that officers had not yet determined the motive for their deaths. They did not rule out the possibility that the case was an accident, as Suphawadee claimed in her letter, but they suspected that the murder-suicide may have stemmed from a romantic relationship and jealousy.

Suphawadee’s friend told officers that Suphatta and Suphawadee had an intimate relationship, more than just a colleague or friend. They cared for each other like lovers but the friend did not know whether they had a conflict or not.

Kampanart revealed that police checked Suphawadee’s social media accounts and discovered her posting about her disappointment in life and love before her death. Kampanart said officers would conduct a thorough investigation and gather as much information as possible before closing the case.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai millionaire and her secretary found dead at house in Hua Hin

Police are investigating the deaths of a millionaire and her secretary at a house in the Hua Hin district in the southern province of Prachuap Kiri Khan. A letter left at the scene suggested that the secretary accidentally shot her employer dead before committing suicide.

The son of 64 year old Suphatta Suwantanon revealed he could not contact his mother for several days and rushed to the family house in Hua Hin to check on her yesterday, March 10. When he arrived, he found the air conditioner on, all doors and windows locked, and no answer when he called for his mother.

Suphatta’s son could smell a foul odour coming from inside the house and decided to look through the window of his mother’s bedroom. He found the body of a person covered with a cloth on the bed and suspected foul play. Subsequently, he immediately called Hua Hin Police Station for help.

Officers broke into the house and bedroom and discovered two bodies. Suphatta was found dead on her bed with a gunshot wound to the chest while her secretary, 46 year old Suphawadee Hilt, was found lifeless on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. A 9mm pistol was found near Suphawadee’s body.

According to police reports, the deaths occurred at least five to seven days before their discovery, and no signs of theft or struggle were evident. The bodies were transferred to Hua Hin Hospital for an autopsy.

Officers discovered a letter on the table in the bedroom. In the letter, Suphawadee apologised and claimed that Suphatta’s death was an accident. She said she accidentally shot Suphatta on February 29 when they were playing with the gun. She said she was shocked and did not know what to do.

Suphawadee also left a will at the scene, stating that her house and land would belong to her two daughters. Her foreign husband would be allowed to stay in the house for the rest of his life but would have no ownership rights.

Police believed that the deaths resulted from an accidental shooting and suicide, but they will conduct further questioning of relevant individuals before concluding the case.

Suphatta was known to local people as a millionaire because of her businesses, which included a Buddha statue manufacturer, a curtain shop and an interior design studio. Her home, where the incident took place, was also a showroom for Buddha statues and vintage furniture.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.