Scandal hits Government House with 500,000 baht lawn

The eagerly awaited overhaul of Government House’s front lawn, allegedly costing a staggering 498,352 baht, is on the brink of completion, according to insider sources.

An informant disclosed that Green Value Co Ltd clinched the lucrative project due to its unbeatably low bid among three contenders.

Utilising Paspalam grass, renowned for its resilience in scorching climates and durability against heavy foot traffic, the choice promises a verdant vista for an extended period, outshining conventional turf.

Amidst swirling controversies, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, currently abroad in Paris, vehemently refuted social media allegations suggesting a whopping 138 million baht splurge solely on lawn restoration. Clarifying the misconceptions, he attributed the hefty sum to encompassing a dozen renovation facets at Government House, spanning IT infrastructure to security systems.

Meanwhile, our source divulged Green Value’s triumph over Landscape Song Song Co Ltd and Jom Garden Co Ltd, securing the contract with their cost-effective proposal, reported The Nation.

Established on May 19, 2003, with a capital of 5 million baht and helmed by managing director Paitoon Baolee, Green Value boasts a decorated portfolio, including prestigious landscaping ventures such as Central Festival in Phuket, Erawan Bangkok Hotel, and embellishments for select Sansiri projects.

In related news, Bangkok streets echoed with the chants of empowered Thai women as they marched to Government House, armed with 11 demands to challenge labour oppression on International Women’s Day.

Thai women’s labour groups, spearheaded by the Thai Labour Solidarity Committee (TLSC), took to the streets with a resolute message under the banner of Resistance against Women’s Labour Oppression Capitalism.

Their fervent call echoed for Thailand to embrace key International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions, including Convention 183 safeguarding maternal rights, Convention 190 combating workplace violence and harassment, and Conventions 87 and 98 protecting freedom of association and negotiation rights.

In other news, PM Srettha suggested a potential meeting with the recently paroled former premier, Thaksin Shinawatra. This event could take place during PM Srettha’s upcoming visit to Chiang Mai, which coincides with Thaksin’s planned trip to his hometown.