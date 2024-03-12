Laundrygate: Defence Ministry of Thailand digs into laundry scandal

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Ministry of Defence launched an investigation in response to a viral video alleging a soldier was compelled to wash his commander’s wife’s underwear.

Rear Admiral Thanitpong Sirisawetsak, the ministry’s spokesperson, emphasised the urgency of the probe, aiming to confirm the authenticity of the footage and the identity of the purported soldier.

The 51-second clip, circulated over the weekend, purportedly features a soldier recounting his duty to launder and neatly fold the undergarments of his superior and the superior’s spouse.

Rear Admiral Thanitpong cautioned against premature conclusions, suggesting the video might be fabricated to tarnish the reputation of Thai soldiers, particularly with mandatory military conscription looming. He vehemently asserted the Defence Ministry’s respect for soldiers’ dignity, denouncing the notion of assigning such inappropriate tasks.

Seeking public cooperation, Thanitpong urged individuals to come forward with additional information, pledging severe repercussions for any implicated parties.

Instances of senior officers delegating menial chores to their subordinates, predominantly conscripts, are not uncommon. Move Forward Party (MFP) MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, chairperson of the House Committee on Army Affairs, disclosed his investigation traced the video’s origins to 2021. He highlighted that regulations permitting senior officers to have servants had been rescinded since then, reported The Nation.

Wiroj pledged continued vigilance over the issue, underscoring the MFP’s call for sweeping reforms within the military, including the abolition of compulsory military service for Thai men aged 21 and older, with exceptions for those having undergone Territorial Defence training.

In related news, National Police Chief Police General Torsak Sukvimol issued a stern order to all police officers, commanding them to refrain from divulging any information to the press that could tarnish the image or operational integrity of the Royal Thai Police.

Moreover, officers have been explicitly warned against actions that could potentially serve their interests, sparking a firestorm of speculation and intrigue.