Lottery luck: Past winning numbers revealed

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:50, 27 December 2024| Updated: 16:53, 27 December 2024
104 2 minutes read
Lottery luck: Past winning numbers revealed
Photo courtesy of Sanook

A comprehensive list of winning lottery numbers from January over the past 10 years, as provided by Sanook News, is presented below as the lottery draw for January 2 approaches. The statistics reveal potential lucky numbers based on previous draws.

In analysing the lottery results from January over the last decade, several patterns and recurring numbers emerge. This historical data provides valuable insights for those looking to predict future winning numbers.

Advertisements

The following are the results from the January lottery draws over the past decade:

Year First prize Two-digit (front) Two-digit (back) Three-digit (front) Three-digit (end)
2024 105979 79 61 429 and 931 196 and 635
2023 812519 19 47 389 and 443 564 and 849
2022 880159 59 92 731 and 786 119 and 529
2021 384395 95 15 367 and 653 566 and 878
2020 491774 74 68 004 and 132 379 and 595
2019 197079 79 65 206 and 412 127 and 660
2018 203823 23 50 624 and 799 236 and 397
2017 145157 57 25 511 and 663 516 and 836
2016 304371 71 50 031 and 532 743 and 786
2015 244351 51 74 068 and 398 595 and 877

In related news, residents flocked to the Mae Ya Krathong Shrine, a century-old sacred site, to seek lucky lottery numbers using the innocent touch of children to draw numbers from an urn. This time, the numbers drawn coincidentally matched popular ones, sparking hope for big wins.

Related news

The Mae Ya Krathong Shrine, located under the shade of an ancient Krathong tree at the foot of Wat Khao Noi Tiam Sawan in Ang Thong, Ratchaburi, has long been a focal point for locals seeking fortune. A recent storm had damaged the shrine’s roof, revealing a tree root with a face resembling the Earth Goddess, which locals found astonishing.

In other news, a religious ceremony was recently held at the Phaya Nak landmark along the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom province in search of a lucky number for the December 16 lottery draw. A group of devotees from Bangkok recently conducted a significant ritual in honour of Phaya Srisattanakharat, or Grandfather Phaya Nak, aiming to invoke prosperity, fortune, and success in careers and finances.

The event, which marked its fifth occurrence, involved more than 100 dancers from local schools performing traditional dances as part of the religious proceedings.

Advertisements
Latest Thailand News
Lottery luck: Past winning numbers revealed Thailand News

Lottery luck: Past winning numbers revealed

3 hours ago
Thai &#8216;wizard&#8217; halts ritual after viral couple intercourse chanting video Thailand News

Thai ‘wizard’ halts ritual after viral couple intercourse chanting video

3 hours ago
From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand&#8217;s unforgettable 2024 Thailand News

From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand’s unforgettable 2024

3 hours ago
Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day Environment News

Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day

4 hours ago
Yacht fleet breakfast: Thaksin and Thamanat&#8217;s island meet-up Politics News

Yacht fleet breakfast: Thaksin and Thamanat’s island meet-up

4 hours ago
Missing Bangladeshi man found high on crystal meth in Bangkok hotel Bangkok News

Missing Bangladeshi man found high on crystal meth in Bangkok hotel

4 hours ago
Thailand allows daily airport alcohol sales to boost tourism Aviation News

Thailand allows daily airport alcohol sales to boost tourism

4 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s top destinations gear up for new year surge Phuket News

Thailand’s top destinations gear up for new year surge

5 hours ago
Thai tourist police arrest 20 foreign sex workers on Pattaya Beach Crime News

Thai tourist police arrest 20 foreign sex workers on Pattaya Beach

5 hours ago
Bangkok woman arrested for call centre scam impersonating police Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for call centre scam impersonating police

5 hours ago
Frenchman loses 6,000 euros to foreign sex worker in Phuket Crime News

Frenchman loses 6,000 euros to foreign sex worker in Phuket

5 hours ago
Fight breaks out between 2 foreign men on Bangla Road in Phuket Crime News

Fight breaks out between 2 foreign men on Bangla Road in Phuket

5 hours ago
Festive cops hit Pattaya Walking Street with candies Crime News

Festive cops hit Pattaya Walking Street with candies

5 hours ago
Man&#8217;s goodwill exploited as woman steals motorcycle in Chon Buri Crime News

Man’s goodwill exploited as woman steals motorcycle in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
Ethereum co-founder donates 10 million baht gift to Moo Deng and friends Thailand News

Ethereum co-founder donates 10 million baht gift to Moo Deng and friends

6 hours ago
Traffic congestion rises as Thai motorists head home for new year Bangkok News

Traffic congestion rises as Thai motorists head home for new year

6 hours ago
Thai police halt illegal migrant smuggling in dramatic Phetchabun chase Crime News

Thai police halt illegal migrant smuggling in dramatic Phetchabun chase

6 hours ago
4 Pattaya teenagers arrested for brutally attacking and robbing Belgian man Crime News

4 Pattaya teenagers arrested for brutally attacking and robbing Belgian man

6 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in Lampang crash, tragic call reveals news Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in Lampang crash, tragic call reveals news

6 hours ago
Christmas cable heist sparks outrage in Pattaya Crime News

Christmas cable heist sparks outrage in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Thailand tackles high household debt with new relief programme Business News

Thailand tackles high household debt with new relief programme

7 hours ago
From seed to fortune: The Chearavanont family’s billion-dollar rise Bangkok News

From seed to fortune: The Chearavanont family’s billion-dollar rise

7 hours ago
Thai father kills 2 children before committing suicide, only 8 year old boy survives Crime News

Thai father kills 2 children before committing suicide, only 8 year old boy survives

8 hours ago
Thailand unveils clean energy plan with 2.9 trillion baht investment Business News

Thailand unveils clean energy plan with 2.9 trillion baht investment

8 hours ago
SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project Thailand News

SRT ready to take over delayed 120-billion-baht airport rail project

8 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day

Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day

Published: 15:46, 27 December 2024
Yacht fleet breakfast: Thaksin and Thamanat&#8217;s island meet-up

Yacht fleet breakfast: Thaksin and Thamanat’s island meet-up

Published: 15:30, 27 December 2024
Missing Bangladeshi man found high on crystal meth in Bangkok hotel

Missing Bangladeshi man found high on crystal meth in Bangkok hotel

Published: 15:26, 27 December 2024
Thailand allows daily airport alcohol sales to boost tourism

Thailand allows daily airport alcohol sales to boost tourism

Published: 15:06, 27 December 2024
Check Also
Close