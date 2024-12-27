Lottery luck: Past winning numbers revealed

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A comprehensive list of winning lottery numbers from January over the past 10 years, as provided by Sanook News, is presented below as the lottery draw for January 2 approaches. The statistics reveal potential lucky numbers based on previous draws.

In analysing the lottery results from January over the last decade, several patterns and recurring numbers emerge. This historical data provides valuable insights for those looking to predict future winning numbers.

The following are the results from the January lottery draws over the past decade:

Year First prize Two-digit (front) Two-digit (back) Three-digit (front) Three-digit (end) 2024 105979 79 61 429 and 931 196 and 635 2023 812519 19 47 389 and 443 564 and 849 2022 880159 59 92 731 and 786 119 and 529 2021 384395 95 15 367 and 653 566 and 878 2020 491774 74 68 004 and 132 379 and 595 2019 197079 79 65 206 and 412 127 and 660 2018 203823 23 50 624 and 799 236 and 397 2017 145157 57 25 511 and 663 516 and 836 2016 304371 71 50 031 and 532 743 and 786 2015 244351 51 74 068 and 398 595 and 877

In related news, residents flocked to the Mae Ya Krathong Shrine, a century-old sacred site, to seek lucky lottery numbers using the innocent touch of children to draw numbers from an urn. This time, the numbers drawn coincidentally matched popular ones, sparking hope for big wins.

The Mae Ya Krathong Shrine, located under the shade of an ancient Krathong tree at the foot of Wat Khao Noi Tiam Sawan in Ang Thong, Ratchaburi, has long been a focal point for locals seeking fortune. A recent storm had damaged the shrine’s roof, revealing a tree root with a face resembling the Earth Goddess, which locals found astonishing.

In other news, a religious ceremony was recently held at the Phaya Nak landmark along the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom province in search of a lucky number for the December 16 lottery draw. A group of devotees from Bangkok recently conducted a significant ritual in honour of Phaya Srisattanakharat, or Grandfather Phaya Nak, aiming to invoke prosperity, fortune, and success in careers and finances.

The event, which marked its fifth occurrence, involved more than 100 dancers from local schools performing traditional dances as part of the religious proceedings.

