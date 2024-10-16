Mae Ya Krathong Shrine draws crowds for lucky lottery numbers

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents flocked to the Mae Ya Krathong Shrine, a century-old sacred site, to seek lucky lottery numbers using the innocent touch of children to draw numbers from an urn. This time, the numbers drawn coincidentally matched popular ones, sparking hope for big wins.

The Mae Ya Krathong Shrine, located under the shade of an ancient Krathong tree at the foot of Wat Khao Noi Tiam Sawan in Ang Thong, Ratchaburi, has long been a focal point for locals seeking fortune. A recent storm had damaged the shrine’s roof, revealing a tree root with a face resembling the Earth Goddess, which locals found astonishing.

Advertisements

Residents regularly pay their respects at the shrine, making offerings and seeking blessings for business success and good fortune. Many believe in the shrine’s power, and those who find success often return to offer beautiful traditional Thai costumes as a token of gratitude.

Following the storm damage, the community came together to repair the shrine’s roof, purchasing tiles and steel beams for the restoration. This collective effort has fuelled hopes that the shrine will once again bestow blessings upon those who visit.

Residents gathered at the shrine, lighting incense and candles, and inviting children to draw numbered eggs from a dragon jar, believing the spirit favours the innocence of children. This time, the numbers drawn were 613. The community has vowed to offer 100,000 firecrackers, traditional Thai costumes, a lavish feast, and a significant weeding effort around the shrine if they win. The number 13, a well-known lucky number, has already sold out at local stalls.

One resident explained, “The numbers 6 and 9 are often interchangeable, so we’ve been playing combinations like 316, 319, 16, 19, 36, 63, and 93.”

As soon as they received the numbers, many rushed to purchase tickets, causing these numbers to sell out quickly.

Advertisements

Other residents also participated, drawing numbers like 930 and 05, hoping these would bring them luck on the upcoming lottery day, reported KhaoSod.