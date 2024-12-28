Chilly start: Thailand braces for new year cold spell

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 09:16, 28 December 2024| Updated: 09:16, 28 December 2024
109 1 minute read
Chilly start: Thailand braces for new year cold spell
Photo courtesy of Panumet Tanraksa via Bangkok Post

Thailand is bracing for a cool spell across its north, northeast, and central regions during the new year period, with temperatures expected to remain low until January 9, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The department announced that much of the country should prepare for cold mornings, as a robust cold air mass from China is set to blanket upper Thailand, the upper southern region, and the South China Sea from yesterday, December 27 until January 2. This will lead to a drop in temperatures and stronger winds. In the northeast, temperatures are anticipated to fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius (°C), with the coldest temperatures ranging between 5 and 11°C.

Advertisements

In the northern and central regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, temperatures are predicted to decrease by 1 to 3°C, with lows ranging from 18 to 23°C in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. The northern region may experience even cooler conditions, with minimum temperatures between 4 and 10°C.

The southern region will see a moderate northeast monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand, leading to increased rainfall over the weekend, and waves in the Gulf and Andaman Sea could reach up to 2 metres. However, from Monday, December 30 through Thursday, January 2 the south is expected to receive less rain.

Related news
Chilly start: Thailand braces for new year cold spell | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Panumet Tanraksa via Bangkok Post

Chiang Mai’s Doi Inthanon, the country’s tallest peak, has recorded single-digit temperatures, with frost appearing on the ground for five consecutive days. Temperatures dropped to -0.4°C yesterday morning, reported Bangkok Post.

Kriangkrai Chaiphiset, head of Doi Inthanon National Park, noted the influx of tourists eager to enjoy the chilly weather and view the pink Himalayan cherry flowers that are in full bloom, enhancing the picturesque landscape.

“We’ve had a lot of visitors wanting to experience the cold weather.”

Advertisements

The sight of frost on the leaves atop Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai’s Chom Thong district was captured yesterday morning, alongside the vibrant Himalayan cherry blossoms, providing a stunning display for visitors.

Chilly start: Thailand braces for new year cold spell | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Panumet Tanraksa via Bangkok Post

Latest Thailand News
Foreign motorcyclist&#8217;s ill-judged turn in Pattaya leaves 3 injured Crime News

Foreign motorcyclist’s ill-judged turn in Pattaya leaves 3 injured

26 seconds ago
Drowsy danger: Driver fatigue blamed in fatal Loei bus crash Eastern Thailand News

Drowsy danger: Driver fatigue blamed in fatal Loei bus crash

20 minutes ago
New year traffic chaos hits Ayutthaya roads Central Thailand News

New year traffic chaos hits Ayutthaya roads

36 minutes ago
Chilly start: Thailand braces for new year cold spell Thailand News

Chilly start: Thailand braces for new year cold spell

1 hour ago
Lottery luck: Past winning numbers revealed Thailand News

Lottery luck: Past winning numbers revealed

17 hours ago
Thai &#8216;wizard&#8217; halts ritual after viral couple intercourse chanting video Thailand News

Thai ‘wizard’ halts ritual after viral couple intercourse chanting video

18 hours ago
From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand&#8217;s unforgettable 2024 Thailand News

From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand’s unforgettable 2024

18 hours ago
Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day Environment News

Thailand celebrates National Wildlife Protection Day

19 hours ago
Yacht fleet breakfast: Thaksin and Thamanat&#8217;s island meet-up Politics News

Yacht fleet breakfast: Thaksin and Thamanat’s island meet-up

19 hours ago
Missing Bangladeshi man found high on crystal meth in Bangkok hotel Bangkok News

Missing Bangladeshi man found high on crystal meth in Bangkok hotel

19 hours ago
Thailand allows daily airport alcohol sales to boost tourism Aviation News

Thailand allows daily airport alcohol sales to boost tourism

19 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s top destinations gear up for new year surge Phuket News

Thailand’s top destinations gear up for new year surge

19 hours ago
Thai tourist police arrest 20 foreign sex workers on Pattaya Beach Crime News

Thai tourist police arrest 20 foreign sex workers on Pattaya Beach

20 hours ago
Bangkok woman arrested for call centre scam impersonating police Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for call centre scam impersonating police

20 hours ago
Frenchman loses 6,000 euros to foreign sex worker in Phuket Crime News

Frenchman loses 6,000 euros to foreign sex worker in Phuket

20 hours ago
Fight breaks out between 2 foreign men on Bangla Road in Phuket Crime News

Fight breaks out between 2 foreign men on Bangla Road in Phuket

20 hours ago
Festive cops hit Pattaya Walking Street with candies Crime News

Festive cops hit Pattaya Walking Street with candies

20 hours ago
Man&#8217;s goodwill exploited as woman steals motorcycle in Chon Buri Crime News

Man’s goodwill exploited as woman steals motorcycle in Chon Buri

20 hours ago
Ethereum co-founder donates 10 million baht gift to Moo Deng and friends Thailand News

Ethereum co-founder donates 10 million baht gift to Moo Deng and friends

20 hours ago
Traffic congestion rises as Thai motorists head home for new year Bangkok News

Traffic congestion rises as Thai motorists head home for new year

21 hours ago
Thai police halt illegal migrant smuggling in dramatic Phetchabun chase Crime News

Thai police halt illegal migrant smuggling in dramatic Phetchabun chase

21 hours ago
4 Pattaya teenagers arrested for brutally attacking and robbing Belgian man Crime News

4 Pattaya teenagers arrested for brutally attacking and robbing Belgian man

21 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in Lampang crash, tragic call reveals news Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in Lampang crash, tragic call reveals news

21 hours ago
Christmas cable heist sparks outrage in Pattaya Crime News

Christmas cable heist sparks outrage in Pattaya

21 hours ago
Thailand tackles high household debt with new relief programme Business News

Thailand tackles high household debt with new relief programme

22 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

New year traffic chaos hits Ayutthaya roads

New year traffic chaos hits Ayutthaya roads

Published: 09:40, 28 December 2024
Lottery luck: Past winning numbers revealed

Lottery luck: Past winning numbers revealed

Published: 16:50, 27 December 2024
Thai &#8216;wizard&#8217; halts ritual after viral couple intercourse chanting video

Thai ‘wizard’ halts ritual after viral couple intercourse chanting video

Published: 16:28, 27 December 2024
From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand&#8217;s unforgettable 2024

From hippo stardom to scandals: Thailand’s unforgettable 2024

Published: 16:19, 27 December 2024
Check Also
Close