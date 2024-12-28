Chilly start: Thailand braces for new year cold spell

Photo courtesy of Panumet Tanraksa via Bangkok Post

Thailand is bracing for a cool spell across its north, northeast, and central regions during the new year period, with temperatures expected to remain low until January 9, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The department announced that much of the country should prepare for cold mornings, as a robust cold air mass from China is set to blanket upper Thailand, the upper southern region, and the South China Sea from yesterday, December 27 until January 2. This will lead to a drop in temperatures and stronger winds. In the northeast, temperatures are anticipated to fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius (°C), with the coldest temperatures ranging between 5 and 11°C.

In the northern and central regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, temperatures are predicted to decrease by 1 to 3°C, with lows ranging from 18 to 23°C in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. The northern region may experience even cooler conditions, with minimum temperatures between 4 and 10°C.

The southern region will see a moderate northeast monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand, leading to increased rainfall over the weekend, and waves in the Gulf and Andaman Sea could reach up to 2 metres. However, from Monday, December 30 through Thursday, January 2 the south is expected to receive less rain.

Chiang Mai’s Doi Inthanon, the country’s tallest peak, has recorded single-digit temperatures, with frost appearing on the ground for five consecutive days. Temperatures dropped to -0.4°C yesterday morning, reported Bangkok Post.

Kriangkrai Chaiphiset, head of Doi Inthanon National Park, noted the influx of tourists eager to enjoy the chilly weather and view the pink Himalayan cherry flowers that are in full bloom, enhancing the picturesque landscape.

“We’ve had a lot of visitors wanting to experience the cold weather.”

The sight of frost on the leaves atop Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai’s Chom Thong district was captured yesterday morning, alongside the vibrant Himalayan cherry blossoms, providing a stunning display for visitors.