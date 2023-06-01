Lottery expert Uncle Pong deciphers cultural image on ticket for June 1 draw

PHOTO via Flickr

Lottery enthusiasts eagerly follow “Uncle Pong” for his analysis of six-digit numbers derived from the Thai Government Lottery’s cover image for today’s June 1 draw, depicting Mahasarakham Province‘s cultural festival featuring rice-stuffed puppets.

One popular trend for lottery aficionados is the interpretation of winning numbers based on the images found on the covers of Thai government lottery tickets. Recently, TikTok user chat5559, also known as “Uncle Pong,” a numerology expert, analysed the cover image of the lottery ticket for the draw today. The image showcases the cultural heritage of Mahasarakham Province, including two rice-stuffed puppets and two people.

Uncle Pong shared his six-digit numbers interpretation, which resulted in the sequence 9, 0, 1, 2, 5, and 4. He then explained the meaning behind each number:

9 represents the act of stuffing rice,

0 stands for the shape of the stuffed puppet,

1 symbolises sticky rice,

2 refers to the two people or the two puppets in the image,

5 denotes the term used for the puppets,

and 4 indicates the total number of puppets and people combined.

Following the video’s release, it garnered more than 400,000 views and generated numerous comments from observers. Lottery fans discussed the numbers they thought were accurate and used them to buy tickets for today’s draw.

Thai lottery enthusiasts are braced for yet another draw and the lengths some Thais go to guess the winning jackpot numbers are obsessive. In the past few days alone there have been several intriguing lottery stories.

Follow us on :













An unusual Sisal tree bearing an uncanny resemblance to a mythical Naga snake has drawn crowds of people to the residence of an 89 year old woman in Non Malai village in Thailand’s northeast Buriram province.

Villagers believe the tree brings fortune. They flocked to pay respects and seek lucky lottery numbers from the peculiar tree in front of the old woman’s home. Read more about this story and others HERE.