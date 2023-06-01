Woman tumbles down China’s longest escalator while posing for photos

PHOTO via Sanook

A woman tumbled from a 20-story escalator at the Crown Plaza in Chongqing, China. The shocking incident left her friends and fellow passengers in disbelief and raised concerns about safety measures in public spaces.

The Crown Plaza escalator links two streets and a train station at a crossroads in Chongqing, Sichuan, China. At a height of almost 20 storeys, it is considered the longest slope escalator in the country. On May 27, a woman took photos and forgot she was on the escalator, causing an accident. As a result, as she raised her phone to look around for a camera angle, she stumbled and fell, rolling down the inclined path of the escalator, causing her friends and other passengers intense alarm.

According to officials, initial investigations have found that no serious harm resulted from the incident. The woman only sustained minor scratches after falling and rolling to the end of the escalator. However, they have warned passengers to stand firmly and hold the railing when using the escalators to ensure safety, and not to lean against the railing or take photographs.

Currently, the Crown Plaza escalator is the longest in China and ranks second longest in Asia. It is part of the public transport system in Chongqing. With a total length of 112 metres and an incline height of 52.7 metres, it is equivalent to the height of a nearly 20-storey building. The travel time on the escalator is two minutes and 30 seconds.

