Lazada celebrates Women’s Day with MERGE jeans

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 18:02, 06 March 2024| Updated: 18:02, 06 March 2024
In a bid to celebrate International Women’s Day, Lazada is turning the spotlight on the women sellers dominating the e-commerce platform.

From Thailand to beyond, these female entrepreneurs are inspiring a new generation to chase their business dreams.

In the heart of Thailand’s vibrant marketplace, Lazada shines a light on MERGE, a denim brand that caters to the diverse needs and lifestyles of women.

Melissa Yunibhand, Lazada Thailand’s Chief Business Officer, expressed the platform’s commitment to empowering women through e-commerce.

“This International Women’s Day, Lazada wants to share stories that inspire. Meet the new wave of female entrepreneurs who are the force behind some of the most popular stores on the platform around the region.”

MERGE’s mission is simple yet profound: to ensure every woman finds the perfect pair of jeans, regardless of body shape or size. Guided by this ethos, MERGE offers high-quality denim in 10 sizes, resonating strongly with a wide customer base.

Founder Pornpawee Danmingyenwong shared her journey, highlighting MERGE’s remarkable growth on Lazada.

“We value diversity and want our products to be affordable and accessible to all women. To aspiring entrepreneurs, believe in yourself. Success is achievable with dedication and support.”

MERGE’s success story on Lazada speaks volumes. Within four months, they achieved seven-figure sales, with tripled sales over four years, reported RYT9.

Notably, they secured a top spot among Thai brands during Lazada’s mega sales.

In related news, Lazada Thailand was poised for a major shake-up as insiders revealed plans to oust current CEO Werapong Goo in favour of COO Varitha Kiatpinyochai. The anonymous source suggests Goo’s departure is driven by a pursuit of new horizons, leaving the company at a critical crossroads.

Varitha, who has spent eight years at Lazada Thailand, emerged as the frontrunner for the coveted position. Lazada has refused to comment. Werapong Goo took over as Lazada Thailand CEO in 2019.

