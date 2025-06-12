‘Pre-bed purchase’ trend takes over Thailand’s shopping habits

Forget late-night snacks – in Thailand, the hottest thing at 9pm is a shopping spree. Thai consumers are increasingly embracing a unique habit: the “pre-bed purchase,” where online shopping peaks just before bedtime.

This shift is transforming the retail landscape, with health and beauty products consistently topping wish lists across all demographics.

The trend, driven by a desire for relaxation and self-care after a long day, sees people scrolling through their phones to purchase skincare, cosmetics, and health supplements.

Generation Z, those under 20, are leading the charge, realising that investing in skincare now is a long-term investment in their future health and appearance. This focus on self-care isn’t just limited to the younger generation.

The working-age group, from 21 to 45, places equal importance on personal care, with 15% also keen on health supplements for an added wellness boost.

The middle-aged demographic, aged 46 to 55, remains equally committed to skincare, with a strong preference for advanced, dermatologically focused products.

This trend reflects a broader societal shift: self-care is no longer a youthful pursuit but an important aspect of modern life for every age group.

Leading brands such as L’Oréal, CeraVe, In2it, Eucerin, Anessa, and Watsons’ own-brand products are leading the charge in the health, beauty, and wellness market.

Sunscreen consistently tops search trends, with Thais understanding the importance of skin protection in all climates. Lipstick also ranks highly, praised for its ability to instantly freshen up one’s look.

Health-related products continue to be in high demand, with many consumers prioritising prevention and care, especially in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The “pre-bed purchase” trend peaks sharply at 9pm, when many take a moment to unwind after their daily routine.

This quiet time offers the perfect opportunity for browsing, finding the right price, and treating oneself to some retail therapy.

Bangkok leads the charge, with Nonthaburi, Chiang Mai, and Khon Kaen following closely behind, showing that markets outside the capital are booming with purchasing power that rivals the bustling city, reported The Nation.

These trends highlight a new generation of Thai shoppers, whose decisions are not just driven by low prices but by a growing awareness of personal well-being and self-care.

With health, beauty, and value for money at the forefront, this new era of shopping reflects the changing priorities of modern consumers.