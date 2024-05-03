Lawyer shot dead by brother in Rayong over jealousy

Image courtesy of Khaosod

A lawyer’s visit home to his mother quickly turned tragic when he was fatally shot by his brother over presumed jealousy. The shocking fratricide occurred yesterday at 6pm in Rayong Province, Thailand.

The serene evening was shattered by the sound of gunfire as 64 year old Manop was found dead outside his single-storey family home in Huai Tap Mon Subdistrict, Khaomao District.

The lawyer had been shot twice, once in the stomach and once in the elbow, with an additional wound under his right rib that appeared to be a stab injury.

Found lying beside his Toyota sedan, his body was a grim testament to the violence that had ensued. At the crime scene, police discovered a .38 calibre handgun and a sharp knife, both of which were gathered as evidence.

Relatives quickly pointed the finger at the victim’s 42 year old younger brother, suggesting that the motive behind the murder was a deep-seated jealousy. The brother reportedly harboured suspicions of an affair between his wife and the victim.

This wasn’t the first instance of discord between the two as arguments were common whenever the deceased visited their 88 year old mother.

Untimely death

Manop, a practicing lawyer residing in Chachoengsao Province, had been home for seven days and was preparing to return before his untimely demise.

Following the incident, his younger brother fled the scene.

Police, along with forensic teams and rescue units, swiftly arrived at the scene upon being alerted by Deputy Inspector Suchet Thepchali of the Khaomao Police Station.

Following the collection of evidence and the testimonies of witnesses, authorities are expediting the investigation process. The court has been petitioned for an arrest warrant for the younger brother, whom police are actively seeking to apprehend and bring to justice.

The victim’s body has been sent to Khaomao Hospital for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation, reported Khaosod.

The community remains in shock over the brutal killing, which has brought to light the intense and lethal nature of family disputes fueled by suspicion and jealousy.

The police are calling on the public to come forward with any information that might lead to the capture of the suspect, assuring that all leads will be thoroughly pursued.