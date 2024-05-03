Freelance-focused online job platform launched

Picture courtesy of Wikapedia

The Department of Employment (DoE) in Thailand recently unveiled an online job platform named Khon Tham Ngan, specifically tailored for freelancers and recruiters. This platform, overseen by DoE head, Somchai Morakotsriwan, aims to enhance work-life balance by offering a free and user-friendly interface for job seekers and employers alike.

Khon Tham Ngan, which translates to workers, is open to anyone eager to leverage their skills to earn additional income or to further expand their freelance gigs.

Somchai highlighted ten job categories the platform primarily targets. These include graphic design, marketing and advertising, translation and writing, audio and visual techniques, programming and website design, and consulting.

Meanwhile, service provisions such as dog walking and driving, catering, fixing services, and tutoring in areas like yoga and cooking are also available.

Interested individuals can register on the platform, which, however, currently operates solely in Thai. Job seekers are required to register their personal information and create a job profile.

A feature is available for freelancers to include a criminal background check on their profiles for added credibility and assurance for potential clients.

Following registration, freelancers must provide their qualifications, skills, work experience, and service charges. The DoE verifies this information within approximately two working days.

Employers must also register on the Khon Tham Ngan platform. The website features an online chat service, enabling recruiters to interact with potential hires. Employers also have the option to review the services offered by freelancers on the website.

According to Somchai, the platform operates free of charge. In terms of security, the DoE has implemented single-sign-on authentication for public protection. The department also has consultation teams available at its local offices nationwide.

The Khon Tham Ngan platform is a concerted effort by the DoE to offer freelancers a wider range of job opportunities and to cover all employment areas, reported Bangkok Post.