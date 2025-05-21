Shell-ebration time: Korat Zoo hatches giant tortoises

11 newborns are being monitored by zookeepers in Nakhon Ratchasima

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
25 minutes ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Shell-ebration time: Korat Zoo hatches giant tortoises
Pictures courtesy of Korat Zoo Facebook page

Thailand has something to shell-ebrate — Korat Zoo has made history by successfully hatching 11 Aldabra giant tortoise babies, becoming the first zoo in the country to breed the rare species.

The hatchlings emerged on Sunday, May 18, much to the delight of zookeepers and conservationists. Zoo director Thanachon Kensingh announced today, May 21, that all 11 newborns are healthy and thriving under the watchful care of veterinarians and specialist reptile keepers.

“The babies are currently in the nursery, where they’re being carefully monitored,” said Thanachon. “Their sex hasn’t yet been determined, but we’re very pleased with their condition.”

The breakthrough comes from a group of just three adult Aldabra giants housed at the zoo — one male and two females. Korat Zoo, located in Chai Mongkhon subdistrict, Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, is part of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand and now leads the nation in breeding this iconic species.

According to zoo officials, the tortoises will eventually be introduced to public viewing areas once they’re big enough, with hopes they’ll become a major attraction for visitors.

“The hatchlings mark an important step forward in conservation efforts and education,” said Thanachon. “We’re excited to share them with the public soon.”

The Aldabra giant tortoise is one of the world’s largest tortoise species, second only to the Galápagos tortoise and the African spurred tortoise.

Endemic to the Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean, the species is listed as vulnerable, with a wild population estimated at around 100,000.

Chief reptile keeper Sunthorn Jongklang explained that these gentle giants can grow over a metre long and weigh upwards of 250 kilogrammes. With their dark grey to black dome-shaped shells, they are as majestic as they are massive — and they can live up to 150 years, reported Bangkok Post.

“This is a long-living species with a lot to teach us about endurance and conservation.”

As Thailand’s first successful Aldabra hatchery, Korat Zoo is now on the global conservation map — and the tiny tortoises are already making a big impact. Visitors can expect to meet the slow-moving superstars soon, but for now, they’re soaking up the spotlight from the safety of their nursery.

Last Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
