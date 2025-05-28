Rainy wreck: Wild crash smashes noodle shop in Chon Buri

Sedan driver ploughs into roadside shop after losing control on slippery road

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
May 28, 2025
227 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

What started as a rainy afternoon bowl of noodles turned into a high-speed horror show when a sedan slammed into a roadside shop in Chon Buri, sending bowls, broth, and chairs flying in every direction.

The chaos unfolded at around 3pm yesterday, May 27, on Highway 331 in Khao Mai Kaew, heading towards Bowin. Officers from Huay Yai Police Station rushed to the scene following reports of a car losing control, rear-ending a parked pickup truck, and smashing into a noodle shop.

The grey Nissan Almera, driven by 38 year old Patchareeya Apisutthisan, had reportedly been travelling in a straight line when a white Toyota Fortuner suddenly cut in front of her.

She told The Pattaya News that she hit the brakes but skidded on the rain-soaked road, slamming into the back of a parked grey Ford pickup before veering onto the footpath and ploughing straight into a roadside eatery.

The crash caused significant damage, wrecking the shop’s glass cabinets, boiling pot, dishes and tables. Despite the destruction, no one inside the shop was hurt.

Jakrayus, 31, the shop owner, recalled the terrifying moment.

“I was making noodles when I saw the car coming straight at us. I yelled for everyone to get out of the way,” he said. “I jumped aside just in time.”

Patchareeya suffered minor injuries, while three Chinese nationals in the car were also hurt. One of the passengers, 42 year old Hongxiao Xu, suffered a head wound.

Volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya rescue team provided first aid and transported all injured parties to a nearby hospital for further treatment, reported The Pattaya News.

Police say early investigations point to poor road conditions as a contributing factor. Rain had made the road slick, making it harder for vehicles to stop in time.

The noodle shop is now assessing the extent of its losses, with broken equipment and structural damage evident.

Officers will continue to investigate the incident and will review CCTV footage and witness statements to determine whether charges will be filed.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
May 28, 2025
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

