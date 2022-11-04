Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Danish man crashes car into Chiang Mai moat, killing 1

Published

 on 

A Danish man crashed a white sedan into Chiang Mai moat in northern Thailand in the early hours of this morning. He survived but his female Thai passenger could not escape the vehicle in time and drowned.

A 30 year old Danish man was driving through Chiang Mai’s Mueang district “at a high speed” when he lost control, crashed into a tree on the footpath and spun off into Chiang Mai moat, which encircles the old city.

Chiang Mai Emergency Centre was informed of the accident at 12.55am and deployed rescue workers from the Ruamjai Chiang Mai Foundation to the scene.

Rescue workers found the Danish man, soaking wet, standing in his boxer shorts, in a state of shock. He said his passenger was unable to escape.

It took around 30 minutes for rescue workers to pull the Thai woman from the wreckage and out of the moat. Rescue workers said it was difficult because the car was overturned under the water.

Rescue workers performed CPR on the Thai woman, who was estimated to be between 30-40 years old. She was rushed to Maharaj Nakhon Hospital where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The Danish man said he had been out to a party before the accident and admitted he was speeding on his drive home which is when he lost control and crashed into Chiang Mai moat.

Polwat Sudta, a rescue worker, said he dived into the water as soon as he arrived at the scene. He said it took 30 minutes to locate the car, smash the windows and cut the seatbelt to retrieve the Thai woman from the vehicle. However, when they pulled her out of the water, her heart had already stopped, said Polwat.

Chiang Mai’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department sent officers in wet suits into the moat to check there were no more fatalities. The department used a forklift to retrieve the car from the water.

Police came to inspect the scene and found that a lamppost and a tree had been hit by the car. The car wreckage was taken to Chiang Mai Provincial Police Station to be used as evidence.

The Danish man will be further questioned by the police to find out the true details of the accident.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-11-04 11:01
So he was drunk and driving recklessly and killed an innocent Thai female. Very sad. I never understood how people can lose control and crash into the most. Totally beyond me but happens from time to time. 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand50 seconds ago

Yellow peril – Mascot man fears family will waste lottery winnings
Health28 mins ago

Bangkok’s LGBTQ+ drug users get safe haven
Bangkok38 mins ago

Married Thai woman hits younger lover with massive palimony claim
Sponsored4 hours ago

Enjoy festive celebrations in the heart of Phuket’s most famous beach destination
Hot News1 hour ago

French MP causes uproar in parliament after shouting racial slur at colleague
Road deaths1 hour ago

Singaporean dies in Kamala motorcycle crash
Pattaya2 hours ago

Fight breaks out on island off Pattaya
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Explore Thailand through augmented reality
Tourism2 hours ago

TAT wants US tourists to ‘Feel Thailand’
Hot News2 hours ago

FBI tells synagogues in New Jersey to keep safe after credible threat
Hot News3 hours ago

81-year-old Japanese man arrested for murder after pushing wife’s wheelchair into sea
Thailand3 hours ago

New foreign land ownership law in Thailand can be scrapped if Thais don’t agree
Crime4 hours ago

VIDEO: Korean tourist in Pattaya says transgender person pickpocketed him
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai artist scoops UOB Painting of the Year award
Guides4 hours ago

Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Chiang Mai4 hours ago

Danish man crashes car into Chiang Mai moat, killing 1
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending