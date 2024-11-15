‘Keep your krathongs on land,’ says Patong Mayor in eco-plea

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

As Loy Krathong celebrations light up Patong Beach tonight, Patong Municipality is urging revellers to keep their lanterns (krathongs) out of the sea.

Every year, thousands descend on the beach, offering decorated krathongs to the water goddess to cast away bad luck and ask for blessings. Yet, while the gestures float away, the krathongs often come back, with the tide littering the beach and leaving a costly mess for municipal workers.

This year, Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri is pushing for an eco-friendly twist.

“The initiative allows locals and tourists to enjoy the annual festival while preserving the environment and protecting marine life.”

Patong Municipality encouraged people to use a specially constructed artificial pond for their krathongs. Set up at the beach end of Soi Bangla, this 120-metre-long, 6-metre-wide water feature has been expanded to meet the high turnout, doubling its size from last year.

Officers will monitor the pond throughout the evening, carefully managing the flow of krathongs to prevent overcrowding. Last year, nearly 7 tonnes of lanterns were deposited, making it crucial to keep the festivities safe for both the environment and the clean-up crews.

As an added measure, Patong Municipality has requested that pontoons near Coral Beach Bridge be temporarily closed to prevent any krathongs from finding their way into the open ocean. People are also encouraged to skip fireworks and floating lanterns, as these pose further risks to the coastal ecosystem.

With festivities kicking off at 6pm, visitors are invited to embrace the occasion by donning traditional Thai attire and celebrating in an atmosphere designed to capture the spirit of Loy Krathong while keeping Patong’s shores clean and safe, reported Phuket News.

In related news, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit announced robust preparations for the anticipated large crowds during the Loy Krathong festival. Officials are expecting a significant influx of both domestic and international travellers participating in the festivities across Bangkok and other provinces.