‘Keep your krathongs on land,’ says Patong Mayor in eco-plea

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:13, 15 November 2024| Updated: 16:13, 15 November 2024
80 1 minute read
‘Keep your krathongs on land,’ says Patong Mayor in eco-plea
Photo courtesy of Phuket News

As Loy Krathong celebrations light up Patong Beach tonight, Patong Municipality is urging revellers to keep their lanterns (krathongs) out of the sea.

Every year, thousands descend on the beach, offering decorated krathongs to the water goddess to cast away bad luck and ask for blessings. Yet, while the gestures float away, the krathongs often come back, with the tide littering the beach and leaving a costly mess for municipal workers.

Advertisements

This year, Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri is pushing for an eco-friendly twist.

“The initiative allows locals and tourists to enjoy the annual festival while preserving the environment and protecting marine life.”

Related news

Patong Municipality encouraged people to use a specially constructed artificial pond for their krathongs. Set up at the beach end of Soi Bangla, this 120-metre-long, 6-metre-wide water feature has been expanded to meet the high turnout, doubling its size from last year.

'Keep your krathongs on land,' says Patong Mayor in eco-plea | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Officers will monitor the pond throughout the evening, carefully managing the flow of krathongs to prevent overcrowding. Last year, nearly 7 tonnes of lanterns were deposited, making it crucial to keep the festivities safe for both the environment and the clean-up crews.

As an added measure, Patong Municipality has requested that pontoons near Coral Beach Bridge be temporarily closed to prevent any krathongs from finding their way into the open ocean. People are also encouraged to skip fireworks and floating lanterns, as these pose further risks to the coastal ecosystem.

Advertisements

With festivities kicking off at 6pm, visitors are invited to embrace the occasion by donning traditional Thai attire and celebrating in an atmosphere designed to capture the spirit of Loy Krathong while keeping Patong’s shores clean and safe, reported Phuket News.

'Keep your krathongs on land,' says Patong Mayor in eco-plea | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Phuket News

In related news, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit announced robust preparations for the anticipated large crowds during the Loy Krathong festival. Officials are expecting a significant influx of both domestic and international travellers participating in the festivities across Bangkok and other provinces.

Environment NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai police officer who died pursuing suspect in Phrae honoured

Thai police officer who died pursuing suspect in Phrae honoured

Published: 16:46, 15 November 2024
Pattaya beach turns into unregulated booze and kratom market

Pattaya beach turns into unregulated booze and kratom market

Published: 16:37, 15 November 2024
Wild elephants raid Nakhon Ratchasima farms, officials intervene

Wild elephants raid Nakhon Ratchasima farms, officials intervene

Published: 16:30, 15 November 2024
Dog &#8216;adopter&#8217; linked to Chiang Rai slaughterhouse shock

Dog ‘adopter’ linked to Chiang Rai slaughterhouse shock

Published: 16:24, 15 November 2024