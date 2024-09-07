Patong boosts public safety in Soi Bangla and Soi Lao crackdown

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Patong officials are stepping up efforts to improve public safety and cleanliness in the bustling tourist area, particularly focusing on Soi Bangla and the notorious Soi Lao. This initiative aims to tackle ongoing issues in the area, including drug-related activities, illegal street vending, and misuse of public spaces.

A team of officials, led by Kathu District Chief Thammarong Chuay-akson and supported by various local agencies, conducted an inspection of the nightlife hotspot yesterday, September 6. Patong Deputy Mayors Sanakorn Keesin and Lalita Maneesri, along with Weerawit Kreuasombat, President of the Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) and Advisor to Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri, joined the inspection.

The inspection revealed several pressing issues, with a primary focus on Soi Lao, a public alley off Soi Bangla. According to an official report, Soi Lao has become a hub for illicit activities, including drug sales.

These complaints are currently being contested in court. Local leaders are hopeful that Soi Lao will soon be restored as a public space, potentially housing a security and tourist assistance centre. Deputy Mayor Sanakorn emphasised that additional police patrols would be deployed in Soi Lao, especially at night when illegal activities tend to surge after entertainment venues close.

Patong Municipality is also cracking down on food carts operating in public areas like Patong Beach. Concerns about waste, traffic obstruction, and general disorder have prompted stricter enforcement of rules. Officials highlighted that the crackdown is part of a broader campaign to clean up the area and enhance its reputation as a safe and attractive destination for tourists.

Strict enforcement measures have been announced, including arrests and fines for those violating rules, such as selling food in restricted areas or setting off fireworks on the beach, reported Phuket News.

The initiative aims to bring order and safety to Patong, ensuring it remains a popular and enjoyable destination for visitors.

