Thai police capture fugitive ex-husband after fatal stabbing in Phang Nga

Picture courtesy of Phang Nga Provincial Police

A 38 year old man has been apprehended by Thai police after a manhunt following the fatal stabbing of his ex-wife in Phang Nga’s Takua Pa district. Police discovered Ekkarat yesterday, hiding in a forest in Chana district, Songkhla province, after he had been on the run since early this month.

Ekkarat Priappan’s arrest follows a concerted effort by the police, who had been tracking him since his ex-wife’s murder on November 3. Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement officials located him on November 13. Upon their arrival, Ekkarat attempted to escape into the forest but was ultimately persuaded to surrender.

With assistance from local village leaders and his half-brother, police reported, Ekkarat was convinced to give himself up. His half-brother, who holds the position of Phu Yai Baan for Moo 2 and 3 in Tambon Na Thap, played a crucial role in facilitating the surrender.

Once in custody, Ekkarat was transported to Khuan Mit Police Station, where he was formally presented with the arrest warrant and informed of the charges against him. The charges include premeditated murder and illegal possession of a weapon, reported The Phuket News.

Following his arrest, Ekkarat was transferred to Talat Yai Police Station in Phang Nga. The investigation continues as police gather further evidence to prosecute him for the alleged crimes.

In related news, a jealous Thai man stabbed his wife to death at their shared home in the eastern province of Rayong after he reportedly suspected her of having an affair with a man she met online due to her obsession with the TikTok app. An assistant to the Samnakthong sub-district chief, along with residents, restrained the 49 year old murderer, Narate, and called officers from the Samnakthong Police Station to arrest him. The incident occurred at around 11am on November 11, at the home of Narate and his wife, 48 year old Sang. Advertisements