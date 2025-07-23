Kanchanaburi woman nabbed for 2.7m baht fake charity scam

Lavish lifestyle posts exposed twisted trail of lies behind luxury art auction fundraiser

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
July 23, 2025
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A self-styled charity organiser has landed in hot water after allegedly conning top-tier donors out of 2.7 million baht, all under the pretence of raising money for underprivileged children and monks. Instead of helping the needy, she reportedly helped herself.

The suspect, 52 year old Kesarin, was arrested yesterday, July 22, at a home in Hua Hin’s Nong Kae subdistrict for fraud following a warrant issued by the Criminal Court on July 16.

According to Police Major General Witaya Sriprasertphap, officers from the Crime Suppression Division swooped in after a lengthy investigation revealed that Kesarin had masterminded a phoney fundraising event in March last year.

The glitzy auction, held at a luxury resort in Kanchanaburi, drew senior government officials and local business elites, all eager to support what they believed were noble causes.

The auction featured local souvenirs and original works by high-profile artists. Attendees, moved by the promise of helping fund a school for underprivileged kids and a hospital for monks, bid generously, some offering hundreds of thousands of baht per item.

Photo courtesy of CIB Thailand

But instead of delivering goodwill, Kesarin allegedly delivered deceit. Investigators say not a single baht reached the charities.

Instead, the funds were diverted into personal indulgences, with social media later exposing a lavish lifestyle that starkly contrasted with the humble spirit of the campaign.

Outraged donors brought the case to the Economic Crime Suppression Division, prompting a full investigation.

Police found the claims of charity to be entirely fabricated. Despite being confronted with the evidence, Kesarin denied all allegations, KhaoSod reported.

“The investigation revealed that none of the funds were used for the stated charitable purposes,” a police spokesperson said. “We believe this was a deliberate act of fraud.”

Police say they’re not done yet, further investigations are underway to identify any accomplices involved in the sham auction. As legal proceedings move forward, victims are being urged to come forward with evidence to strengthen the case.

While Kesarin maintains her innocence, officers remain unconvinced and determined to ensure justice is served.

