Two arrested in Ayutthaya drug bust with over 600 meth pills

Coordinated sting strikes blow to meth pipeline

Bright Choomanee
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Local police in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province conducted a successful operation leading to the arrest of two people for drug trafficking.

The operation, on July 21, ordered by provincial governor Niwat Rungsakorn, targeted a known drug distribution area along Khlong Chik in Bang Pa-in district, resulting in the seizure of more than 600 methamphetamine pills.

Anont Chaichat, an assistant to the provincial defender, revealed that the special operations team responded to complaints from residents about suspicious activities in a bamboo forest near an Asian Highway road.

Upon arrival, five men were found fishing in the area. When approached, they discarded methamphetamine pills into the canal and confessed to recent drug use. During interrogation, they admitted to purchasing drugs from 27 year old Phongsathorn or Fuk.

The team then orchestrated a sting operation to purchase 200 pills from Phongsathorn. As they awaited his arrival, officers concealed themselves in the forest for over three hours.

Once Phongsathorn arrived, he was apprehended and found in possession of 201 pills, which were hidden in his trouser pocket.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 31 year old Niphon or Noom, who was found with 446 methamphetamine pills, reported Khaosod.

Both Niphon and Phongsathorn were charged with possession of a category 1 narcotic, with intent to distribute and illegal drug consumption. They were subsequently taken to Bang Pa-in Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, a man was arrested with 2.75 million meth pills hidden in the back of a black Mitsubishi Pajero, intended for distribution in Bangkok.

The suspect, 36 year old Samrit, admitted it was only his second time acting as a courier, receiving 30,000 baht per delivery.

On July 8, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, led a major anti-drug operation with support from senior narcotics officers, Military Police, and the Army’s special operations unit. Their coordinated efforts led to Samrit’s capture.

