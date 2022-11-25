Join The Thaiger team at An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne for free

Want to join The Thaiger team and have a meet and greet at An Evening with Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne? Well, now you can.

The Thaiger has a handful of free tickets available for the Bangkok event at the Rembrandt Hotel & Suites, on Sunday, November 23.

All you have to do is fill in the form HERE and tell us the funniest Gazza story you’ve heard. The Thaiger team will pick the best story and invite you to join us for what promises to be a fun-packed evening.

The evening includes a meet and greet photo opportunity with the former Newcastle United, Tottenham, Lazio, Glasgow Rangers, Everton, and England legend, free flow house pours, a three-course dinner, and a Q&A.

The sponsors say a few tickets are still available for 6,500 baht, which also includes a meet and greet, personal photo, free flow for 90 minutes, a three-course dinner, Q&A, and a live auction, with kick-off at 6pm.

To book, contact https://megatix.in.th/highlifethai

