Shocking end: Two killed by live wire in Hua Hin flood horror

A Saturday night storm turned deadly in Hua Hin when two people were electrocuted after their motorbike struck a sagging power cable during flash floods, leaving locals reeling and officials scrambling to inspect the town’s tangled wiring.

Tragedy struck on Soi 94 in Hua Hin on Saturday, May 10, when two people lost their lives after being electrocuted amid torrential rain and street flooding.

The pair were riding a motorbike near the Dusit Land 10 housing estate at around 8.30pm when they tried to steer around a submerged section of road. In doing so, their bike reportedly made contact with a low-hanging electrical wire, causing it to topple and sending a deadly current through the victims.

Hua Hin Today reported that witnesses say they heard one of the riders cry out that they’d been electrocuted. Members of the public rushed to help and took both victims to Hua Hin Hospital but they were tragically pronounced dead a short time later.

Forensic teams from both Hua Hin Hospital and the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Forensic Unit were called in to examine the scene and conduct autopsies. Police also began inspecting the area’s electrical infrastructure to find out what went wrong.

Investigators confirmed that legal proceedings are now underway and promised that all responsible parties will face the full weight of the law.

Superintendent Police Colonel Kampanat Na Wichai of Hua Hin Police Station has since issued a warning to residents and road users.

“We’re urging the public to be extremely cautious during heavy rainfall. Some roads are now completely underwater and electrical or communication cables may hang lower than usual. Please don’t touch or go near them.”

Locals are urged to report any loose or low-hanging wires immediately by calling Hua Hin Police Station on 032-511027 or dialling 191.

As the rainy season sets in, safety officials say they’re working with utility providers to prevent further tragedies but for some families, it’s already too late.

