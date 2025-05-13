Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely

A Laotian woman lost her life after a fire broke out at her family home in the Bang Khun Thian district of Bangkok in the early hours of this morning. Four other family members sustained injuries in the fire today, May 13.

Tha Kham Police Station and the Bang Khun Thian district firefighter team were alerted to the blaze at a house in Soi Sakae Ngam 3 at around 2am. The property is a four-storey building, which also operates as a clothing store.

According to Channel 7, the fire started on the ground floor, where the clothing shop is located. The flames quickly spread to the upper floors, fuelled by T-shirts and underwear stocked in the shop.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour before managing to bring it under control. Tragically, a 39 year old Laotian national, Duang Junlapong, was unable to escape in time and died on the second floor of the residence.

Four other family members escaped, including a Thai woman, her mother, and two grandchildren. The woman’s mother reportedly suffered burns to both arms during the escape. The Thai woman stated that five people lived in the house, and the deceased was her sister-in-law.

She told Channel 7 that she noticed sparks and flames coming from electrical wires outside the property shortly before the fire spread inside.

Police and relevant agencies are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the fire. Duang’s body was sent to a hospital for autopsy.

Another major fire was reported at a warehouse belonging to the Siam House and Home Company, which manufactures kitchen sets under the King Kitchen brand, in the Lat Krabang district of Bangkok, on the evening of Sunday, May 22.

Firefighters struggled to control the situation and only fully extinguished the blaze at around 7am today. The cause of the warehouse fire remains under investigation.

Due to the release of toxic smoke from the warehouse, nearby residents were evacuated for safety. The company owner apologised to the community and pledged to provide care and compensation to those affected.