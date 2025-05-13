Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute

A 54 year old woman was found dead in a pond in Udon Thani after reportedly expressing distress over her children not allowing her to work.

The incident was discovered at 7.30pm on May 12 when Police Lieutenant Songphop Kamjai, Deputy Inspector at Mueang Udon Thani Police Station, received a report of a drowning. Rescue teams were called to search for the body at a pond in a house located in Nong Na Lam village, Soi 11, Sam Phrao subdistrict, Mueang district, Udon Thani province.

The search, conducted by a team of divers, took over 20 minutes in the 4-metre deep pond before the body was located. The deceased was identified as 54 year old Ladda.

Initial examination by a forensic doctor suggested drowning as the cause of death. The body was then taken to Sukhawadee Room at Udon Thani Hospital to await family members for further arrangements.

A friend of the dead woman, 54 year old Pieak, who appeared slightly intoxicated, shared that Ladda sold clothes in Udon Thani city and often confided in him when troubled. They would spend time together, talking and drinking.

Recently, she expressed feeling down because her children did not want her to work. Pieak tried to comfort her.

Pieak further explained that on the day of the incident, Ladda visited him, and they drank together for solace. He prepared pad see ew for her, but when he returned with the food, she was gone.

Concerned, he searched for her, suspecting she might have acted on her earlier words about ending her life in the pond. He contacted the police, who later found that she had, indeed, carried out her intentions.

Poonthap, the 71 year old pond owner, recounted her surprise when Ladda hugged her tightly that evening, massaging her arms and legs, and expressed a desire to die.

Poonthap advised her against such thoughts, but Ladda insisted, even bowing at Poonthap’s feet before leaving to bathe. Poonthap was shocked to learn about Ladda’s drowning since she never imagined she would act on her words, reported KhaoSod.

Poonthap added that Ladda had previously been involved in a motorcycle accident, where her children paid 20,000 baht (US$600) for repairs. They preferred that she stay home, offering financial support instead. However, Ladda, who enjoyed working, felt upset by her children’s insistence on her remaining at home.