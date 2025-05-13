Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute

Drowning case linked to unresolved conflict at home

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
53 2 minutes read
Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 54 year old woman was found dead in a pond in Udon Thani after reportedly expressing distress over her children not allowing her to work.

The incident was discovered at 7.30pm on May 12 when Police Lieutenant Songphop Kamjai, Deputy Inspector at Mueang Udon Thani Police Station, received a report of a drowning. Rescue teams were called to search for the body at a pond in a house located in Nong Na Lam village, Soi 11, Sam Phrao subdistrict, Mueang district, Udon Thani province.

The search, conducted by a team of divers, took over 20 minutes in the 4-metre deep pond before the body was located. The deceased was identified as 54 year old Ladda.

Initial examination by a forensic doctor suggested drowning as the cause of death. The body was then taken to Sukhawadee Room at Udon Thani Hospital to await family members for further arrangements.

Related Articles

A friend of the dead woman, 54 year old Pieak, who appeared slightly intoxicated, shared that Ladda sold clothes in Udon Thani city and often confided in him when troubled. They would spend time together, talking and drinking.

Recently, she expressed feeling down because her children did not want her to work. Pieak tried to comfort her.

Pieak further explained that on the day of the incident, Ladda visited him, and they drank together for solace. He prepared pad see ew for her, but when he returned with the food, she was gone.

Concerned, he searched for her, suspecting she might have acted on her earlier words about ending her life in the pond. He contacted the police, who later found that she had, indeed, carried out her intentions.

Poonthap, the 71 year old pond owner, recounted her surprise when Ladda hugged her tightly that evening, massaging her arms and legs, and expressed a desire to die.

Poonthap advised her against such thoughts, but Ladda insisted, even bowing at Poonthap’s feet before leaving to bathe. Poonthap was shocked to learn about Ladda’s drowning since she never imagined she would act on her words, reported KhaoSod.

Poonthap added that Ladda had previously been involved in a motorcycle accident, where her children paid 20,000 baht (US$600) for repairs. They preferred that she stay home, offering financial support instead. However, Ladda, who enjoyed working, felt upset by her children’s insistence on her remaining at home.

Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Shocking end: Two killed by live wire in Hua Hin flood horror Hua Hin News

Shocking end: Two killed by live wire in Hua Hin flood horror

32 seconds ago
Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute Thailand News

Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute

10 minutes ago
Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely Bangkok News

Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely

21 minutes ago
Elderly couple hit by pickup truck in Kanchanaburi collision Thailand News

Elderly couple hit by pickup truck in Kanchanaburi collision

28 minutes ago
Mud, sweat and tiers: Probe into fatal Phuket landslide stuck in dirt Phuket News

Mud, sweat and tiers: Probe into fatal Phuket landslide stuck in dirt

39 minutes ago
Israeli man arrested for illegal motorcycle rentals on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Israeli man arrested for illegal motorcycle rentals on Koh Pha Ngan

54 minutes ago
Foreign tourists try to steal from tip box in Koh Phi Phi bar Krabi News

Foreign tourists try to steal from tip box in Koh Phi Phi bar

1 hour ago
KAWS:HOLIDAY returns for a grand spectacle in Bangkok Events

KAWS:HOLIDAY returns for a grand spectacle in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Hanging by a thread: Phuket rocked by third tragic suicide in a week Phuket News

Hanging by a thread: Phuket rocked by third tragic suicide in a week

1 hour ago
Chon Buri school scam: Parents allege fake certificates and fees Crime News

Chon Buri school scam: Parents allege fake certificates and fees

1 hour ago
Baht to the future: 20 baht Bangkok train fare plan on fast track Bangkok News

Baht to the future: 20 baht Bangkok train fare plan on fast track

2 hours ago
Myanmar man arrested for murder of Bangkok gym owner Bangkok News

Myanmar man arrested for murder of Bangkok gym owner

2 hours ago
Thai taxi driver wanted for murder and robbery of old woman Thailand News

Thai taxi driver wanted for murder and robbery of old woman

2 hours ago
Fire at Bangkok factory causes toxic air pollution and evacuation Bangkok News

Fire at Bangkok factory causes toxic air pollution and evacuation

2 hours ago
Last orders: Drunk biker dies on booze run near Pattaya Pattaya News

Last orders: Drunk biker dies on booze run near Pattaya

2 hours ago
Heavy rain warning across 46 Thai provinces, including Bangkok Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning across 46 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

2 hours ago
Phuket seas claims the life of another Aussie tourist Phuket News

Phuket seas claims the life of another Aussie tourist

2 hours ago
Thai businesses urged to boost online religious donation offerings Thailand News

Thai businesses urged to boost online religious donation offerings

19 hours ago
Bang Khen police tracks down two wheeled parcel thief Thailand News

Bang Khen police tracks down two wheeled parcel thief

20 hours ago
Thailand enhances traveller compensation for flight delays Thailand News

Thailand enhances traveller compensation for flight delays

20 hours ago
Man arrested after knife attack on wife over infidelity claims Thailand News

Man arrested after knife attack on wife over infidelity claims

21 hours ago
Thailand Post ends talks with Chinese firm over joint venture Thailand News

Thailand Post ends talks with Chinese firm over joint venture

21 hours ago
Corrections Department denies plan to challenge Thai doctors&#8217; disciplinary action Thailand News

Corrections Department denies plan to challenge Thai doctors’ disciplinary action

22 hours ago
Tragic head-on collision in Uthai Thani claims one life Road deaths

Tragic head-on collision in Uthai Thani claims one life

22 hours ago
Thai teachers calls for safety amid rising southern violence Thailand News

Thai teachers calls for safety amid rising southern violence

22 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
53 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Man investigated after wife&#8217;s death in Lop Buri apartment

Man investigated after wife’s death in Lop Buri apartment

4 days ago
Bangkok motorcycle repairman shot dead over pawn dispute

Bangkok motorcycle repairman shot dead over pawn dispute

4 days ago
Men arrested in Bang Khen over gaming dispute assault

Men arrested in Bang Khen over gaming dispute assault

5 days ago
Teen arrested after shooting incident over personal dispute

Teen arrested after shooting incident over personal dispute

6 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x