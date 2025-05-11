Bangkok drug network dismantled in major police bust

Nightlife drug trade shattered in coordinated police sweep

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee52 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 11, 2025
59 1 minute read
Bangkok drug network dismantled in major police bust
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

On May 11, police arrested four people at a condominium in Bangkok for drug-related offences, seizing various illicit substances including methamphetamine and ecstasy. This operation led to the dismantling of a major distribution network selling drugs in nightclubs.

Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom and other senior officers supervised the arrest of 37 year old Wongsakorn, 32 year old Atcharaphat, 21 year old Nutthicha, and 27 year old Sunisa. They were apprehended with 161.18 grammes of methamphetamine, 68.16 grammes of ketamine, and 211 ecstasy tablets, among other drug paraphernalia.

The operation, which took place on May 9 at 3am, involved a sting operation at a resort in Wang Thonglang district and a subsequent search of a condominium in Rama IX, Bang Kapi district.

The investigation revealed that the suspects were involved in mixing drugs into e-cigarettes and packaging ecstasy tablets in colourful cartoon shapes, which were then clandestinely distributed in Bangkok’s entertainment venues. The ecstasy tablets were creatively named, such as Luffy Purple, Royal Molly, and Trump Green, with packaging resembling snacks.

Related Articles
Bangkok drug network dismantled in major police bust | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Wongsakorn faces charges of distributing methamphetamine without a licence for commercial purposes. Atchara Phat, Nutthicha, and Sunisa are charged with possessing and distributing various narcotics, including methamphetamine, ketamine, and other substances, as well as possessing prohibited e-cigarettes.

Bangkok drug network dismantled in major police bust | News by Thaiger

All four admitted to using drugs, with medical tests confirming the presence of methamphetamine in their system, reported KhaoSod.

The suspects and the seized items have been taken to Chok Chai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Bangkok drug network dismantled in major police bust | News by Thaiger

In similar news, over 20 youths were taken into custody during a drug-fuelled birthday celebration for a woman known as Jan at a resort in Mueang Chai Nat district. The May 7 raid revealed multiple illicit substances, including ecstasy, ketamine, methamphetamine, and a love drug.

Police from Mueang Chai Nat police and district investigation units, working with local administrators, had been tracking the group’s movements for some time. Known for frequently changing party venues to avoid arrest, the group was finally caught after a tip-off about the planned birthday bash led to police intervention.

Latest Thailand News
Thai police uncover 256 tonnes of electronic waste in Bang Pahan Crime News

Thai police uncover 256 tonnes of electronic waste in Bang Pahan

14 minutes ago
Mother of nine accused of explicit video scandal in Thailand Crime News

Mother of nine accused of explicit video scandal in Thailand

30 minutes ago
Bangkok drug network dismantled in major police bust Bangkok News

Bangkok drug network dismantled in major police bust

52 minutes ago
Ten voters in van accident en route to Sisaket Road deaths

Ten voters in van accident en route to Sisaket

1 hour ago
Teen brawl at Bun Bang Fai festival prompts legal action calls (video) Crime News

Teen brawl at Bun Bang Fai festival prompts legal action calls (video)

3 hours ago
Myanmar man shoots 70 year old in Bangkok entry dispute Bangkok News

Myanmar man shoots 70 year old in Bangkok entry dispute

3 hours ago
Nonthaburi police arrest campaign leader for vote-buying in election Crime News

Nonthaburi police arrest campaign leader for vote-buying in election

3 hours ago
Family of three perish in tragic Phuket motorcycle crash Phuket News

Family of three perish in tragic Phuket motorcycle crash

3 hours ago
Ukrainian woman arrested at Phuket airport for condo vandalism Crime News

Ukrainian woman arrested at Phuket airport for condo vandalism

4 hours ago
Severe storm in Bangkok claims life as tree crushes shelter Bangkok News

Severe storm in Bangkok claims life as tree crushes shelter

4 hours ago
Thailand and Australia boost trade ties amid new vehicle standards Business News

Thailand and Australia boost trade ties amid new vehicle standards

4 hours ago
Government forms task force to tackle illegal tour operators nationwide Tourism News

Government forms task force to tackle illegal tour operators nationwide

5 hours ago
Bangkok building collapse rescue ends; probe into malpractice begins Bangkok News

Bangkok building collapse rescue ends; probe into malpractice begins

5 hours ago
Missing Thai teen found dead; family seeks answers Crime News

Missing Thai teen found dead; family seeks answers

5 hours ago
Severe weather alert: Summer storms hit 69 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Severe weather alert: Summer storms hit 69 Thai provinces

5 hours ago
Thai cops buy bus ticket for broke Pattaya man Pattaya News

Thai cops buy bus ticket for broke Pattaya man

23 hours ago
Thai stock market rebounds despite US tariffs and global volatility Business News

Thai stock market rebounds despite US tariffs and global volatility

23 hours ago
Phuket cops nab meth dealers after traffic stop tip-off Phuket News

Phuket cops nab meth dealers after traffic stop tip-off

24 hours ago
White Lotus filming fails to boost southern Thailand hotel tourism Business News

White Lotus filming fails to boost southern Thailand hotel tourism

24 hours ago
Phuket braces for polls as political heavyweights clash Phuket News

Phuket braces for polls as political heavyweights clash

1 day ago
Pattaya zoo rolls out ice treats to beat the heat Pattaya News

Pattaya zoo rolls out ice treats to beat the heat

1 day ago
Dental assistant arrested for stealing gold in central Thailand Thailand News

Dental assistant arrested for stealing gold in central Thailand

1 day ago
Architect slams ‘botched’ Thai Parliament revamp Bangkok News

Architect slams ‘botched’ Thai Parliament revamp

1 day ago
Phuket nominee crackdown: 23 guilty, 60 firms busted Phuket News

Phuket nominee crackdown: 23 guilty, 60 firms busted

1 day ago
Pattaya&#8217;s &#8216;Spider-Man&#8217; burglar busted scaling estate wall Pattaya News

Pattaya’s ‘Spider-Man’ burglar busted scaling estate wall

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee52 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 11, 2025
59 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Where is Bangkok’s most expensive land? Here are the top 10 locations

Where is Bangkok’s most expensive land? Here are the top 10 locations

2 days ago
Bangkok woman arrested for mule account scam involvement

Bangkok woman arrested for mule account scam involvement

2 days ago
Bangkok motorcycle repairman shot dead over pawn dispute

Bangkok motorcycle repairman shot dead over pawn dispute

2 days ago
Security guard shot dead at Bangkok waste centre, suspect sought

Security guard shot dead at Bangkok waste centre, suspect sought

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x