Bangkok drug network dismantled in major police bust

On May 11, police arrested four people at a condominium in Bangkok for drug-related offences, seizing various illicit substances including methamphetamine and ecstasy. This operation led to the dismantling of a major distribution network selling drugs in nightclubs.

Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom and other senior officers supervised the arrest of 37 year old Wongsakorn, 32 year old Atcharaphat, 21 year old Nutthicha, and 27 year old Sunisa. They were apprehended with 161.18 grammes of methamphetamine, 68.16 grammes of ketamine, and 211 ecstasy tablets, among other drug paraphernalia.

The operation, which took place on May 9 at 3am, involved a sting operation at a resort in Wang Thonglang district and a subsequent search of a condominium in Rama IX, Bang Kapi district.

The investigation revealed that the suspects were involved in mixing drugs into e-cigarettes and packaging ecstasy tablets in colourful cartoon shapes, which were then clandestinely distributed in Bangkok’s entertainment venues. The ecstasy tablets were creatively named, such as Luffy Purple, Royal Molly, and Trump Green, with packaging resembling snacks.

Wongsakorn faces charges of distributing methamphetamine without a licence for commercial purposes. Atchara Phat, Nutthicha, and Sunisa are charged with possessing and distributing various narcotics, including methamphetamine, ketamine, and other substances, as well as possessing prohibited e-cigarettes.

All four admitted to using drugs, with medical tests confirming the presence of methamphetamine in their system, reported KhaoSod.

The suspects and the seized items have been taken to Chok Chai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, over 20 youths were taken into custody during a drug-fuelled birthday celebration for a woman known as Jan at a resort in Mueang Chai Nat district. The May 7 raid revealed multiple illicit substances, including ecstasy, ketamine, methamphetamine, and a love drug.

Police from Mueang Chai Nat police and district investigation units, working with local administrators, had been tracking the group’s movements for some time. Known for frequently changing party venues to avoid arrest, the group was finally caught after a tip-off about the planned birthday bash led to police intervention.