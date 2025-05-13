Man arrested in Bangkok for exploiting youths in trafficking scam

Police apprehended a 20 year old man in Din Daeng, Bangkok, linked to a human trafficking operation exploiting youths via Facebook.

Police revealed that the suspect, along with four accomplices, falsely promised lucrative overseas jobs, leading to the victims being recruited by a call centre gang.

Abdul Waris, yesterday, May 12, was arrested under a warrant from Phitsanulok provincial court dated January 31.

The operation followed investigations by Police Colonel Netiwit Thanasitnitikul, Deputy Police Lieutenant Colonel Narit Phukjit, and Police Captain Warat Sermsujarit, in collaboration with Phitsanulok provincial police. The group used social media and word-of-mouth to lure victims with promises of high-paying jobs abroad.

Among those deceived were a 17 year old boy, referred to as A, and his girlfriend, both seeking employment opportunities on Facebook. They encountered a job posting for an HR position with attractive compensation, prompting them to arrange a meeting with the suspects and travel to Sa Kaeo province, with intentions to leave the country.

Upon arrival, the pair discovered they had been misled and were coerced into working for a call centre gang. When the parents of the victims were informed, they contacted the police for assistance. Police managed to safely return the youths home and filed charges against the suspects.

Following a detailed investigation, arrest warrants were issued for five members of the trafficking gang, leading to the capture of three suspects, including Abdul. Despite the evidence, Abdul denied the charges and was transferred to Noen Maprang Police Station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, on February 17, at the Technology Crime Suppression Division headquarters, Police Lieutenant General Trirong Phewpan announced the repatriation of 260 people from Myawaddy, Myanmar. These people had been forced into working for a call centre scam operation, with only two or three reportedly joining voluntarily.

The mission involved 50 cyber police officers working alongside local law enforcement to compile evidence against the syndicate. Investigators examined mobile phones and electronic devices seized from the group to uncover the full scope of the criminal operation.