World Cup 2022 Fixtures

Football fans in Thailand can watch all 64 matches of the World Cup 2022 for free since the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) obtained broadcasting rights from FIFA just days before the first match kicks off. Find all the World Cup fixtures here.

The tournament runs from November 20 – December 18, 2022, and will be broadcast live on TV for free by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

Qatar is hosting the World Cup this year. It is the second time the quadrennial contest has been hosted in the continent of Asia since it was jointly hosted by Japan and South Korea in 2002.

World Cup 2022 Groups

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea

World Cup Fixtures 2022

November 20

Group A: Qatar v Ecuador at 11pm

November 21

Group B: England v Iran at 8pm

Group A: Senegal v Netherlands at 11pm

November 22

Group B: USA v Wales at 2am

Group C: Argentina v Saudi Arabia at 5pm

Group D: Denmark v Tunisia at 8pm

Group C: Mexico v Poland

November 23

Group D: France v Australia at 8pm

Group F: Morocco v Croatia at 5pm

Group E: Germany v Japan at 8pm

Group E: Spain v Costa Rica at 11pm

November 24

Group F: Belgium v Canada at 2am

Group G: Switzerland v Cameroon at 5pm

Group H: Uruguay v Korea at 8pm

Group H: Portugal v Ghana at 11pm

November 25

Group G: Brazil v Serbia at 2am

Group B: Wales v Iran at 5pm

Group A: Qatar v Senegal at 8pm

Group A: Netherlands v Ecuador at 11pm

November 26

Group B: England v Unites States at 2am

Group D: Tunisia v Australia at 5pm

Group C: Poland v Saudi Arabia at 8pm

Group D: France v Denmark at 11pm

November 27

Group C: Argentia vs Mexico at 2am

Group E: Japan v Costa Rica at 5pm

Group F: Belgium v Morocco at 8pm

Group F: Croatia v Canada at 11pm

November 28

Group E: Spain v Germany at 2am

Group G: Cameroon v Serbia at 5pm

Group H: Korea v Ghana at 8pm

Group G: Brazil v Switzerland at 11pm

November 29

Group H: Portugal v Uruguay at 2am

Group A: Netherlands v Qatar at 10pm

Group A: Ecuador v Senegal at 10pm

November 30

Group B: Wales v England at 2am

Group B: Iran v Unites States at 2am

Group D: Australia v Denmark at 10pm

Group D: Tunisia v France at 10pm

December 1

Group C: Poland v Argentina at 2am

Group C: Saudi Arabia v Mexico at 2am

Group F: Croatia v Belgium at 10pm

Group F: Canada v Morocco at 10pm

December 2

Group C: Japan v Spain at 2am

Group E: Costa Rica v Germany at 2am

Group H: Ghana v Uruguay at 10pm

Group H: Korea v Portugal at 10pm

December 3

Group G: Serbia v Switzerland at 2am

Group G: Cameroon v Brazil at 2am

Group A winner v Group B runner up at 10pm

Group C winner v Group D runner up at 2am

December 4

Group D winner v Group C runner up at 10pm

Group B v Group A runner up at 2am

December 5

Group E winner v winner Group F runner up at 10pm

Group G winner v Group H runner up at 2am

December 6

Group F winner v Group E runner up at 10pm

Group H winner v Group G winner

World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals

World Cup 2022 quarter-finals will take place between December 9 – 10.

World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals

World Cup 2022 semi-finals will take place between December 13 – December 17.

World Cup 2022 Final

The World Cup Final 2022 will be held on Sunday, December 18 at 10pm.

