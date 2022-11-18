World Cup
World Cup 2022 Fixtures
Football fans in Thailand can watch all 64 matches of the World Cup 2022 for free since the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) obtained broadcasting rights from FIFA just days before the first match kicks off. Find all the World Cup fixtures here.
The tournament runs from November 20 – December 18, 2022, and will be broadcast live on TV for free by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).
Qatar is hosting the World Cup this year. It is the second time the quadrennial contest has been hosted in the continent of Asia since it was jointly hosted by Japan and South Korea in 2002.
World Cup 2022 Groups
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea
World Cup Fixtures 2022
November 20
- Group A: Qatar v Ecuador at 11pm
November 21
- Group B: England v Iran at 8pm
- Group A: Senegal v Netherlands at 11pm
November 22
- Group B: USA v Wales at 2am
- Group C: Argentina v Saudi Arabia at 5pm
- Group D: Denmark v Tunisia at 8pm
- Group C: Mexico v Poland
November 23
- Group D: France v Australia at 8pm
- Group F: Morocco v Croatia at 5pm
- Group E: Germany v Japan at 8pm
- Group E: Spain v Costa Rica at 11pm
November 24
- Group F: Belgium v Canada at 2am
- Group G: Switzerland v Cameroon at 5pm
- Group H: Uruguay v Korea at 8pm
- Group H: Portugal v Ghana at 11pm
November 25
- Group G: Brazil v Serbia at 2am
- Group B: Wales v Iran at 5pm
- Group A: Qatar v Senegal at 8pm
- Group A: Netherlands v Ecuador at 11pm
November 26
- Group B: England v Unites States at 2am
- Group D: Tunisia v Australia at 5pm
- Group C: Poland v Saudi Arabia at 8pm
- Group D: France v Denmark at 11pm
November 27
- Group C: Argentia vs Mexico at 2am
- Group E: Japan v Costa Rica at 5pm
- Group F: Belgium v Morocco at 8pm
- Group F: Croatia v Canada at 11pm
November 28
- Group E: Spain v Germany at 2am
- Group G: Cameroon v Serbia at 5pm
- Group H: Korea v Ghana at 8pm
- Group G: Brazil v Switzerland at 11pm
November 29
- Group H: Portugal v Uruguay at 2am
- Group A: Netherlands v Qatar at 10pm
- Group A: Ecuador v Senegal at 10pm
November 30
- Group B: Wales v England at 2am
- Group B: Iran v Unites States at 2am
- Group D: Australia v Denmark at 10pm
- Group D: Tunisia v France at 10pm
December 1
- Group C: Poland v Argentina at 2am
- Group C: Saudi Arabia v Mexico at 2am
- Group F: Croatia v Belgium at 10pm
- Group F: Canada v Morocco at 10pm
December 2
- Group C: Japan v Spain at 2am
- Group E: Costa Rica v Germany at 2am
- Group H: Ghana v Uruguay at 10pm
- Group H: Korea v Portugal at 10pm
December 3
- Group G: Serbia v Switzerland at 2am
- Group G: Cameroon v Brazil at 2am
- Group A winner v Group B runner up at 10pm
- Group C winner v Group D runner up at 2am
December 4
- Group D winner v Group C runner up at 10pm
- Group B v Group A runner up at 2am
December 5
- Group E winner v winner Group F runner up at 10pm
- Group G winner v Group H runner up at 2am
December 6
- Group F winner v Group E runner up at 10pm
- Group H winner v Group G winner
World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals
World Cup 2022 quarter-finals will take place between December 9 – 10.
World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals
World Cup 2022 semi-finals will take place between December 13 – December 17.
World Cup 2022 Final
The World Cup Final 2022 will be held on Sunday, December 18 at 10pm.
