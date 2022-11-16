World Cup
Asia at the FIFA World Cup, Part 2 – The Best
As Thai football fans scratch around for a team to follow at the FIFA World Cup and the government scratches around for a billion baht to pay for it, what makes one country so good at the beautiful game, and the country next door bad? South Korea are by far the best at football in East Asia, with Japan not so far behind. Everyone knows this, but the mystery is why?
In football, what makes one country better than another is difficult to say, but that won’t stop people in bars all over the world during the next month from trying to decide exactly that. One good way to help you decide is to take part in The Thaiger’s 2022 World Cup predictor competition.
If you ask football fans which are the best footballing nations, historically there are really only three, Brazil, Germany, and Italy. They’ve been joined in the last 30 years by Spain and France, both of which were slightly laughable back in the 1970s.
So, why is France so much better than Turkey, Brazil better than China, and Uruguay more successful than Denmark?
The answer, according to researchers, is a combination of physical size, cultural heritage, diet, per capita GDP, overall GDP, luck, population size, a competitive local environment, eugenics, education, voodoo, government subsidies and God.
In the comments after articles like this, people often make suggestions about why some teams are so bad and what should be done. Answers usually involve blaming some mysterious force like the government or education system, “PE lessons are inadequate,” being a good example. This response ignores the fact that no footballer in the entire history of the game ever acquired any useful skills in a school PE lesson – useful mentors, yes: skills no. Brazil didn’t get where they are today by investing in education. Etonians are no better at football than they are at running economies.
Being rich as a country, family, or individual will not help your journey to World Cup glory, just look at Qatar, but The Thaiger’s World Cup wall chart just might. In fact, it will make it harder. Rich people do not play better football than poor people, nor vice versa. There is no evidence at all that a nation’s wealth affects the quality of its footballers. If finance were a key factor, then Singapore, and Norway would dominate. Likewise, if escape from poverty were a factor, then Chad, and Laos would be forces to be reckoned with.
If it was about population, then China, and India would have five World Cups each. Uruguay has two World Cups, both quite a long time ago. There are more than 30 cities in China with bigger populations than in Uruguay. Costa Rica, Wales, and Uruguay are all of a similar size.
The world’s tallest nation, the Netherlands, is something of a joke in world football, having come second in championships so often that no one seriously expects them to win anything, although they did win the Euros in 1988. It will be a great surprise if the Dutch don’t lose one of this year’s semi-finals. There is no evidence that physically big teams beat small ones, that fat players beat thin ones, or that there is an optimum size for a footballer, though being a little bigger than average seems to be an important factor.
Although an Asian country has never won one, the Korean Republic, and Japan have both qualified for the last seven and four World Cups respectively, and have impressed—especially when they hosted the spectacle in 2002.
While it’s not entirely all about money or physique, both are factors in footballing success. So why are South Korea, and Japan so much more successful than China, Thailand, and The Philippines?
In Soccernomics, Kuper and Szymanski put to bed the silly argument that poor people make better footballers because they are more determined to work harder for a better life. However, we know that poorer, less-educated people from rich countries make good footballers. But that does not make them poor.
Cristiano Ronaldo was “so poor” growing up, there was no space in his house for the washing machine, so it had to go on the roof. If you have a washing machine and a roof to put it on, you’re not poor, not in global terms.
Most footballers grow up with beds to sleep in and breakfasts to eat. Most go to school. Most footballers get “just enough” to eat regularly while they are growing up. There are very few Oxbridge millionaires playing in League 1, and even fewer Garinchas in the world. The key is not to be rich or poor, but to be just rich (or poor) enough.
Taller people tend to make it in sports, so countries with more tall people do a bit better. Until the world’s pigs and chickens were pumped full of growth hormones in the 1970s and 80s, people got tall by eating well. Since then, physical size has become a much less reliable indicator of physical prowess.
Football is a working-class game. A footballing career is usually an alternative to a life as an ordinary worker. The bigger and wealthier the working class, the more successful the footballing nation. Footballers don’t come from the middle classes. Nor do footballers do not escape from poverty. Footballers escape from proper jobs.
How does all this relate to the Korean Republic, and Japan?
Both Japanese and South Korean men are, on average, taller and wealthier than in other Asian countries. Korea has a small population in regional terms, but 50 million is not a small number.
So, if there is a secret to success, it’s a large working-class population with the stability to house and feed children adequately. Give them too much to eat, make their beds too soft and they have nothing to escape from. They need enough food to fulfil their physical potential but not enough to make them fat or freakish or both, Jack Grealish being the obvious exception.
If you want your country to succeed at football, you need hard workers, hungry for success, but not for food, with strong motivation to create better lives for themselves.
If you are a developing nation, that means better food and housing for your workers, not new boots and academies.
If you’re already rich, you’re going to need some immigrants.
If you’re not already rich, organise a sweep among friends and colleagues and scoop some loot with The Thaiger’s sweepstake kit.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
After heavy floods, Patong Hill road reopens to some traffic
The three best dishes you may have not tried in Thailand
Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Asia at the FIFA World Cup, Part 2 – The Best
THAI Airways makes resurgence with addition of nine more aeroplanes next year
Free concert with renowned Russian Jazz artist coming to Phuket
Thai restaurant staff attacked by customer in the US
Thailand World Cup fans may miss first match after broadcast pricing agreement stalled
Thailand to issue one-year visas for medical tourists
Pattaya man says friends attacked him with a knife
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Russian missile allegedly kills two in Poland, sparks possible NATO involvement
British sex offender extradited from Thailand imprisoned in Scotland
Worldwide sperm counts declining at alarming rates according to new research
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
Teen boasts he escaped murder charge because his family is rich
Superstitious man arrested after stabbing friend to test his immortality
PayPal to lock out Thai users at end of month
Kush House: Bangkok’s most unique cannabis dispensary
A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
VIDEO: Billowing fire spoils Yi Peng Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
Mass tree-planting planned for Phuket beach after illegal structures removed
TerraCycle crusade to rid Bangkok canals of plastic goes on
Primary teacher arrested for ‘schoolgirl’ porn
Two Thai airlines among Top 10 most timely in the world
Thailand is 1 billion baht short for World Cup 2022 broadcasting license
Police arrest bat-eating YouTuber in northeast Thailand
Thai man drowns after falling into canal on Loy Krathong night
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Malaysia2 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Thailand2 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Thailand3 days ago
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
-
Crime2 days ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Central Thailand2 days ago
VIDEO: Thai husband chases wife and male friend in car, car crashes
-
Thailand2 days ago
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request