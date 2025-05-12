Bangkok police pursue suspects in Soi Pattanakarn shootings

Police officials in Bangkok are investigating two shooting incidents that occurred in Soi Pattanakarn 32, with efforts underway to secure arrest warrants for suspects believed to number between 10 and 15.

Yesterday, May 11, the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s chief, Siam Boonsom, alongside deputy chief Nopasil Poolasawat and other senior police officers, held a meeting to discuss the progress of these cases.

The first incident took place on May 9 at 12.22am, when a man was shot at a motorcycle repair shop in Soi Pattanakarn 32. Upon arrival, officials discovered the victim, Sukeepol, lying on his back inside the shop.

Despite initial CPR efforts and assistance from rescue services, he succumbed to his injuries. Relatives present at the scene revealed that another man, Adul, had been injured with a gunshot wound to the nape of his neck and was taken to Vibharam Hospital for treatment.

He later returned to the scene and recounted that a disagreement had occurred around 10pm with the attackers, and though initially resolved, the group returned at 12.15am, leading to the fatal shooting. The area was subsequently secured for further investigation.

The second incident on the same day occurred at approximately 7.50pm. Police in charge of patrolling the area received reports of a man, named Payao, who had been shot in the right leg near a construction site by the Sirinin Residence in Soi Pattanakarn 32.

Fatal shooting

Payao, who was riding a motorcycle from the entrance of the soi, noticed blood on his leg after hearing a sound similar to a stone breaking under a vehicle. He rode 100 metres further before seeking assistance to reach the hospital.

Initial medical assessments suggested the wound was caused by a bullet that entered his right thigh and exited his left leg. Payao remains in the hospital for observation. The absence of CCTV in the area complicates the investigation.

Police chief Siam and deputy chief Nopasil have urged for the swift gathering of evidence and witness testimonies to identify the gunmen involved in the first shooting. Investigators from Klong Tan Police Station are expediting the request for arrest warrants for those involved, with estimates suggesting there may be more than 10 to 15 suspects.

In the second case, forensic experts are working to determine the bullet’s trajectory. Both incidents, which occurred in the same soi, are not believed to be connected, reported KhaoSod.

The police chief emphasised the importance of collaboration between investigative and inquiry teams, addressing personnel shortages, and enhancing patrol efforts to monitor high-risk areas. The commitment of leadership and resources aims to ensure public safety and expedite the resolution of these cases.