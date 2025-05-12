Bangkok police pursue suspects in Soi Pattanakarn shootings

Gang violence fears grow as armed groups terrorise residential area

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 day agoLast Updated: Monday, May 12, 2025
129 2 minutes read
Bangkok police pursue suspects in Soi Pattanakarn shootings
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police officials in Bangkok are investigating two shooting incidents that occurred in Soi Pattanakarn 32, with efforts underway to secure arrest warrants for suspects believed to number between 10 and 15.

Yesterday, May 11, the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s chief, Siam Boonsom, alongside deputy chief Nopasil Poolasawat and other senior police officers, held a meeting to discuss the progress of these cases.

The first incident took place on May 9 at 12.22am, when a man was shot at a motorcycle repair shop in Soi Pattanakarn 32. Upon arrival, officials discovered the victim, Sukeepol, lying on his back inside the shop.

Despite initial CPR efforts and assistance from rescue services, he succumbed to his injuries. Relatives present at the scene revealed that another man, Adul, had been injured with a gunshot wound to the nape of his neck and was taken to Vibharam Hospital for treatment.

Related Articles

He later returned to the scene and recounted that a disagreement had occurred around 10pm with the attackers, and though initially resolved, the group returned at 12.15am, leading to the fatal shooting. The area was subsequently secured for further investigation.

The second incident on the same day occurred at approximately 7.50pm. Police in charge of patrolling the area received reports of a man, named Payao, who had been shot in the right leg near a construction site by the Sirinin Residence in Soi Pattanakarn 32.

Bangkok police pursue suspects in Soi Pattanakarn shootings | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Fatal shooting

Payao, who was riding a motorcycle from the entrance of the soi, noticed blood on his leg after hearing a sound similar to a stone breaking under a vehicle. He rode 100 metres further before seeking assistance to reach the hospital.

Initial medical assessments suggested the wound was caused by a bullet that entered his right thigh and exited his left leg. Payao remains in the hospital for observation. The absence of CCTV in the area complicates the investigation.

Police chief Siam and deputy chief Nopasil have urged for the swift gathering of evidence and witness testimonies to identify the gunmen involved in the first shooting. Investigators from Klong Tan Police Station are expediting the request for arrest warrants for those involved, with estimates suggesting there may be more than 10 to 15 suspects.

In the second case, forensic experts are working to determine the bullet’s trajectory. Both incidents, which occurred in the same soi, are not believed to be connected, reported KhaoSod.

The police chief emphasised the importance of collaboration between investigative and inquiry teams, addressing personnel shortages, and enhancing patrol efforts to monitor high-risk areas. The commitment of leadership and resources aims to ensure public safety and expedite the resolution of these cases.

Bangkok police pursue suspects in Soi Pattanakarn shootings | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
China slump no drag-on for Phuket, says property tycoon Phuket News

China slump no drag-on for Phuket, says property tycoon

4 minutes ago
Thai government expedites land for farmers in 17 provinces Thailand News

Thai government expedites land for farmers in 17 provinces

15 minutes ago
Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp Crime News

Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp

35 minutes ago
A pivot to lifestyle as Phuket’s property market continues to surge Property

A pivot to lifestyle as Phuket’s property market continues to surge

50 minutes ago
Ko Samui waterfall horror lands British soldier in deep debt Koh Samui News

Ko Samui waterfall horror lands British soldier in deep debt

51 minutes ago
Motorcycle taxi rider arrested for murder and robbery of old woman Koh Samui News

Motorcycle taxi rider arrested for murder and robbery of old woman

1 hour ago
Ayutthaya couple finds python in third-floor bedroom Thailand News

Ayutthaya couple finds python in third-floor bedroom

1 hour ago
Thai man stabs wife on road after allegedly catching her with lover Thailand News

Thai man stabs wife on road after allegedly catching her with lover

1 hour ago
Fake gun robbery foiled as thief&#8217;s motorcycle runs out of fuel Crime News

Fake gun robbery foiled as thief’s motorcycle runs out of fuel

2 hours ago
Sex, lies and seaside sweeps: Pattaya cops accused of cover up Pattaya News

Sex, lies and seaside sweeps: Pattaya cops accused of cover up

2 hours ago
Drunk taxi driver tees off in Phuket road rage meltdown Phuket News

Drunk taxi driver tees off in Phuket road rage meltdown

2 hours ago
Thailand Covid-19 cases rise, six fatalities reported in a week Covid-19 News

Thailand Covid-19 cases rise, six fatalities reported in a week

2 hours ago
THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Powering Asia Pacific&#8217;s F&#038;B future Events

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Powering Asia Pacific’s F&B future

3 hours ago
BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory Thailand News

BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory

3 hours ago
Danish man vanishes after no-show at Thailand airport Thailand News

Danish man vanishes after no-show at Thailand airport

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for exploiting youths in trafficking scam Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok for exploiting youths in trafficking scam

4 hours ago
Shocking end: Two killed by live wire in Hua Hin flood horror Hua Hin News

Shocking end: Two killed by live wire in Hua Hin flood horror

4 hours ago
Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute Thailand News

Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute

5 hours ago
Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely Bangkok News

Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely

5 hours ago
Elderly couple hit by pickup truck in Kanchanaburi collision Thailand News

Elderly couple hit by pickup truck in Kanchanaburi collision

5 hours ago
Mud, sweat and tiers: Probe into fatal Phuket landslide stuck in dirt Phuket News

Mud, sweat and tiers: Probe into fatal Phuket landslide stuck in dirt

5 hours ago
Israeli man arrested for illegal motorcycle rentals on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Israeli man arrested for illegal motorcycle rentals on Koh Pha Ngan

5 hours ago
Foreign tourists try to steal from tip box in Koh Phi Phi bar Krabi News

Foreign tourists try to steal from tip box in Koh Phi Phi bar

5 hours ago
KAWS:HOLIDAY returns for a grand spectacle in Bangkok Events

KAWS:HOLIDAY returns for a grand spectacle in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Hanging by a thread: Phuket rocked by third tragic suicide in a week Phuket News

Hanging by a thread: Phuket rocked by third tragic suicide in a week

6 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 day agoLast Updated: Monday, May 12, 2025
129 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Bangkok Pride 2025: Right to Love Celebrations Announced

Bangkok Pride 2025: Right to Love Celebrations Announced

1 day ago
Manhunt in Bangkok for suspect in fatal shooting of gym owner

Manhunt in Bangkok for suspect in fatal shooting of gym owner

1 day ago
Last night&#8217;s Bangkok furniture factory fire rages on

Last night’s Bangkok furniture factory fire rages on

1 day ago
Bangkok drug network dismantled in major police bust

Bangkok drug network dismantled in major police bust

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x