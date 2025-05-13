DKSH earns top honours at 2025 Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards

Tuesday, May 13, 2025
DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a strategic healthcare solutions partner and leading provider of Market Expansion Services for pharmaceutical, over-the-counter (OTC), consumer health and medical device companies, has received a major accolade for its efforts in bringing healthcare to all patients in Thailand.

At the 2025 Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, the company won Hospital Partnership of the Year – Thailand for its Home Pulse programme.

Not only does the award underscore DKSH’s deep understanding of Thailand’s healthcare landscape, but it also represents a commitment to a patient-centric approach.

By designing services that truly address patient needs, such as reducing the need to travel to the hospital and enabling patients to recover in a safer, more comfortable environment, DKSH continues to enhance healthcare delivery and create meaningful impact for communities across the country.

The Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards celebrate outstanding healthcare initiatives, organisations, and leaders across Asia’s medical technology and healthcare sectors. Recognising excellence, innovation, and sustainable healthcare development, the awards spotlight those making meaningful contributions to improving patient care and advancing the industry.

Innovative home healthcare services

Home Pulse is a pioneering home-based healthcare programme developed by DKSH, revolutionising the service delivery of home healthcare across Thailand. The programme brings hospital-level services, such as at-home blood collection, teleconsultations, remote monitoring, home diagnostics, and chronic care support directly to patients’ homes.

In collaboration with leading Thai hospitals and medical institutions, Home Pulse allows for lesser hospital visits, offering a seamless and accessible experience that is especially valuable for patients with chronic conditions, mobility challenges, or those seeking to avoid long hospital waits.

Since its launch, Home Pulse has shown a remarkable impact, with a 30% reduction in hospital readmissions. Currently available in certain areas such as Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, and Nonthaburi, Home Pulse will be expanded across Thailand in the coming months.

Patrik Grande, Country Head Thailand and Regional Head of Commercial Outsourcing APAC Healthcare, DKSH, was present to receive the award, attributing the recognition to DKSH’s patient-centric approach.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition, which reflects DKSH’s commitment to advancing patient-centric care and building a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem.

“Home Pulse is redefining how patients experience hospital-level services, bringing care into the comfort of their homes. This recognition inspires us to continue driving healthcare innovation across Asia and reinforces our mission to provide better healthcare for all.”

The 2025 Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards also recognised DKSH’s broader efforts to advance sustainable healthcare across the region.

In addition to the Hospital Partnership of the Year – Thailand award, DKSH received the ESG Programme of the Year – Asia award for its Patient Purpose Day initiative. This acknowledgement further affirms the company’s ongoing dedication to responsible, community-focused healthcare initiatives across Asia.

Tuesday, May 13, 2025
