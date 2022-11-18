Entertainment
A night of World Cup nostalgia and An Evening With Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in earnest this weekend so why not get into the spirit of the tournament with a bit of nostalgia at An Evening With Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne?
Gazza set the blue touch flame at Italia 90 with a set of scintillating displays as he helped England through the group stage to the World Cup semi-final in Turin. Germany may have knocked England out of the tournament on penalties in an evening of compelling drama but Gazza captured the hearts of the world with his tears after a booking meant he would miss out on the final if the Three Lions got there.
Six years later, the footballing maverick was involved in yet another compelling international tournament, helping England once again to a semi-final at Wembley in Euro 96. And, once again, Germany knocked England out on penalties and went on to win the competition as they did in Italia 90.
The former Newcastle United, Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, and Everton midfield playmaker has hundreds of quirky stories about life as a professional footballer both on and off the pitch – one involving teammate Les Ferdinand’s manhood being a lucky charm.
Want to hear more funny stories and tales from the former England legend? Well, you can, tickets are still available for Gazza’s mini-tour of Thailand, in Phuket, Pattaya, and Bangkok next week.
Gazza takes to the stage in Phuket, Four Points by Sheraton, next Wednesday, November 23, he’s in Pattaya, Pullman Hotel G, two days later on Friday, November 25, and Bangkok, Rembrandt Hotel & Suites, on Sunday, November 27.
Tickets cost 6,500 baht, which includes a meet and greet, personal photo, free flow for 90 minutes, a three-course dinner, Q&A, and a live auction, with kick-off at 6pm. The table package for 10 people is 65,000 baht.
To book, contact https://megatix.in.th/highlifethai
Don’t forget to take part in The Thaiger’s World Cup predictor challenge where you can win prizes galore. HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bakery in Hua Hin reveals tasty Christmas day buffet menu
“Joyland” cleared for cinema screenings in Pakistan
Cambodia’s jasmine rice variety crowned best in world
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Judge rules MH17 plane crash over Ukraine result of deliberate Russian missile
Man says his leg was amputated without permission in Thailand
Thailand takes delivery of Textron T-6C turboprop trainers
A night of World Cup nostalgia and An Evening With Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Residents in Chiang Rai are made to Breathe Toxic Hydrogen Cyanide | GMT
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Several Thai street food eateries earn spots on 2023 Michelin Guide list
BOGOF Tesla+house offer fails to excite New Zealand homebuyers
Thailand’s World Cup fans won’t miss any matches after broadcast deal sorted
The three best things about staying in Khanom
UK bird flu epidemic threatens to cancel Christmas
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
Thailand welcomes 50,000 foreign tourists in one day
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
Disturbing video of Myanmar junta allegedly torturing victim goes viral
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Useful Thai phrases every visitor in Thailand should know
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Malaysia4 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Thailand4 days ago
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
-
Thailand4 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Crime4 days ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
-
Drugs4 days ago
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya