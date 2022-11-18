A night of World Cup nostalgia and An Evening With Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in earnest this weekend so why not get into the spirit of the tournament with a bit of nostalgia at An Evening With Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne?

Gazza set the blue touch flame at Italia 90 with a set of scintillating displays as he helped England through the group stage to the World Cup semi-final in Turin. Germany may have knocked England out of the tournament on penalties in an evening of compelling drama but Gazza captured the hearts of the world with his tears after a booking meant he would miss out on the final if the Three Lions got there.

Six years later, the footballing maverick was involved in yet another compelling international tournament, helping England once again to a semi-final at Wembley in Euro 96. And, once again, Germany knocked England out on penalties and went on to win the competition as they did in Italia 90.

The former Newcastle United, Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, and Everton midfield playmaker has hundreds of quirky stories about life as a professional footballer both on and off the pitch – one involving teammate Les Ferdinand’s manhood being a lucky charm.

Want to hear more funny stories and tales from the former England legend? Well, you can, tickets are still available for Gazza’s mini-tour of Thailand, in Phuket, Pattaya, and Bangkok next week.

Gazza takes to the stage in Phuket, Four Points by Sheraton, next Wednesday, November 23, he’s in Pattaya, Pullman Hotel G, two days later on Friday, November 25, and Bangkok, Rembrandt Hotel & Suites, on Sunday, November 27.

Tickets cost 6,500 baht, which includes a meet and greet, personal photo, free flow for 90 minutes, a three-course dinner, Q&A, and a live auction, with kick-off at 6pm. The table package for 10 people is 65,000 baht.

To book, contact https://megatix.in.th/highlifethai

