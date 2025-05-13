Fake gun robbery foiled as thief’s motorcycle runs out of fuel

A 23 year old man was apprehended after using a fake gun to rob a noodle vendor in Udon Thani, obtaining 700 baht. His escape was thwarted when his motorcycle ran out of fuel, prompting a local to assist in his capture.

At 2.30pm yesterday, May 12, emergency services received a report of a robbery at a noodle shop in Baan Nong Waeng, Nong Khon Kwang subdistrict, Mueang Udon Thani district. Following the incident, the suspect, Nontawat Chanachai, was caught by a local at the industrial estate intersection.

Nontawat, whose nickname is Oat, was detained along with his motorcycle, the fake gun, and the stolen money. He was subsequently handed over to Police Colonel Janewat Vityarot Chottrakool, deputy inspector at Non Sung Police Station.

The police charged Nontawat with robbery involving a vehicle. Udomlak Boonsuk, the 69 year old noodle vendor, recounted that while eating corn in her shop, the robber parked his motorcycle outside, inquired about the menu, and ordered instant noodle soup.

Udomlak explained that unexpectedly, the robber approached her with a gun, grabbing her apron, which contained 700 baht (US$20), before fleeing. Initially believing the gun to be real, she was terrified but attempted to pull back the apron, leading to a struggle that caused her to fall.

After the robber fled, she called for help, urging the police to pursue legal action, expressing her fear regardless of whether the gun was real or fake.

Anuwat Sree-in, a 23 year old former conscript, was doing laundry when he heard Udomlak’s cries for help. He saw the suspect fleeing and decided to follow.

Despite the robber brandishing the gun to deter pursuit, Anuwat continued at a distance until the suspect’s motorcycle ran out of fuel at the industrial estate intersection. Approaching the suspect with confidence, Anuwat confronted him about the robbery. With others present, they managed to restrain the suspect and contact the police.

During questioning, Nontawat admitted to scouting the village twice to find a victim. He chose the noodle shop because the owner was alone, and used a toy gun bought at a market.

He confessed that debt from gambling led him to commit the crime, owing several tens of thousands of baht to a bookmaker. He expressed remorse, stating his parents were unaware of his actions.

Nontawat’s father, unaware of his son’s involvement in any crime, described him as a diligent person who helped with family work.

He confessed ignorance about his son’s gambling addiction, noting their infrequent communication since Nontawat started a family and had a one-month-old child. Feeling helpless, he resigned to let the legal process unfold, reported KhaoSod.