Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner8 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, May 12, 2025
Parcel thief at Bang Khen Police Station | Photo via KhaoSod

Earlier today, May 12, police in Bang Khen apprehended a suspect for allegedly stealing parcels from houses and dormitories while around on his pushbike, before opening them for personal use.

Police Colonel Anant Warasat, the superintendent of Bang Khen Police Station, instructed an investigative team to facilitate the arrest of the theft suspect, 40 year old Suchat. The arrest took place in front of his residence on Soi Ramintra 8 in the Anusawari subdistrict, Bang Khen district, Bangkok.

Seized items included a brown paper parcel box, three blankets, a grey backpack, four Chanel lipsticks, two mirrors, and a bicycle.

This arrest followed a report on May 6 by a female victim who claimed a thief, described as slim, approximately 170 centimetres tall, with a crew cut, and riding a two-wheeler, had stolen a parcel from her.

The parcel, delivered on May 1 at 3.50pm and left in front of her home on Soi Ramintra 8, contained three blankets, a grey backpack, ten Chanel lipsticks, and two mirrors.

CCTV footage identified the suspect as a man around 35 to 40 years old, wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, riding a bicycle to the scene, and stealing the parcel before fleeing. Investigators linked the suspect’s appearance and attire to Suchat, who lived in the area.

Bang Khen police tracks down two wheeled parcel thief | News by Thaiger
CCTV footage of parcel thief in action | Photo via KhaoSod

Upon questioning, Suchat confessed to being the person in the CCTV footage and admitted to stealing the parcel on the specified date and time.

He revealed distributing six of the lipsticks to female friends while retaining the other items. He faced charges of theft, and both he and the seized items were handed over to Bang Khen Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a wall-scaling thief, nicknamed “Spider-Man,” was apprehended on May 9, after terrorising a luxury housing estate in Pattaya. Security guards at a gated community in the Huay Yai subdistrict, caught the 30 year old suspect, identified as Nong, attempting to scale the estate’s 5-metre walls.

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

