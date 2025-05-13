Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp

Fugitive tracked through digital trail after years of evading justice

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee21 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A former conscript accused of sexually assaulting a 16 year old girl in a military camp in 2015 has been apprehended after nearly a decade on the run.

The incident involved six conscripts and took place in Prachin Buri province. Today, May 13, Police Major General Theerachart Theerachatthamrong ordered Police Colonel Patai Kusantia and Police Lieutenant Colonel Chatuporn Tikkaew to arrest 33 year old Sarawut, also known as Noppadon (surname withheld), under a warrant issued by the 12th Military Circle Court on September 27, 2016.

The charges include collaboratively abducting a minor over 15 but under 18 for indecent purposes, gang rape, and unlawful detention. He was captured in a rice field in Kam Cha-I district, Mukdahan province.

The crime dates back to September 16, 2015, when a group of six conscripts allegedly assaulted a 16 year old girl, referred to as A, the girlfriend of one of the conscripts. She had visited the military camp in the evening to meet her boyfriend.

It is reported that upon her arrival, her boyfriend took her to the dormitory, where he assaulted her, followed by five other conscripts joining in the attack.

The day after the incident, the victim returned home and informed her aunt about the ordeal, prompting them to report the crime to the police. Investigators gathered evidence and secured arrest warrants for all six involved.

Two were apprehended earlier, and Sarawut’s recent arrest marks the third capture in the case. Despite being on the run for nearly 10 years, Sarawut continues to deny the accusations. He has been transferred to Mueang Prachin Buri Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, Thai police arrested a 52 year old Chinese man, the owner of a well-known mala restaurant in Bangkok, in connection with a shooting that occurred in 2003 involving another Chinese national.

The suspect, Zhang Lao Er, had been on the run for more than 20 years before finally being captured.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

