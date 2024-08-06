Jealous Thai man allegedly kills wife by stuffing bomb in her mouth

Photo via Amarin TV

Locals in the northern province of Mae Hong Son accused a Thai man of killing his wife by stuffing a ping pong bomb in her mouth due to drunkenness and jealousy. The accused man denied all allegations.

Officers from the Mok Cham Pae Police Station were called to a house in the Mueang district of Mae Hong Son province today, August 6, to investigate the death of 53 year old Thai woman, Luen, who died last night.

Luen had severe injuries to her mouth and face. Her head was covered in blood, and some of her teeth were found on her bedroom floor. Officers also found ping pong bomb fragments and unused ping pong bombs at the scene.

A community leader told police that Luen’s husband, 54 year old Yon, reported his wife’s death to him in the middle of the night. He decided not to call the police immediately due to the darkness potentially hindering the investigation.

According to the community leader, Yon claimed he woke to find his wife dead. He suspected an intruder killed her.

Channel 7 reported that Yon sat away from the scene during the police investigation, with a neutral expression and seemingly uninterested in the process. The couple’s daughter, 24 year old Song, arrived from another community, crying and accusing her father of being the killer.

Luen’s neighbours and locals agreed with Song, believing Yon placed the ping pong bomb in the deceased’s mouth while she slept before reporting the fake fatal assault to the community leader.

Locals told Channel 7 that Yon often argued with his wife when drunk and was very jealous. He did not want his wife to leave home but Luen liked to visit the temple and sometimes stayed overnight for Dhamma retreats.

Luen had just returned from a retreat when the incident occurred. Locals added that people in the area loved Luen for her kind nature and did not believe anyone would intentionally harm her. The family was not wealthy and had no valuables, so locals were certain that theft was not a motive.

Police transferred Luen’s body to a hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Officers will question Yon further and search for more evidence at the scene.