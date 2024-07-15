Man kills wife in drunken rage after finding out she hadn’t bathed

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A man in a drunken rage killed his wife with a wooden stick in Roi Et, after becoming angry that she hadn’t taken a bath. He then moved her body to a chair, claiming he didn’t realise she was dead. Police have detained him.

Police Lieutenant Phayung Kulkhamsaeng, an investigator from Mueang Roi Et Police Station, yesterday, July 14, reported receiving a distress call at 10.50pm about an assault resulting in a fatality. The incident took place at a house in Ban Tab Tao, Mueang district, Roi Et province.

Upon arrival, police, alongside physicians from Roi Et Hospital and emergency responders from Khon Kaen Subdistrict Administrative Organization, found the deceased, identified as 44 year old Praitun, in the bathroom beside the house.

The body had a head injury consistent with being struck by a blunt object. The body was subsequently sent to Roi Et Hospital’s forensic unit for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The perpetrator, identified as 53 year old Watcharin, the husband of Praitun, was later found hiding in a nearby house’s bathroom and was immediately taken into custody by the police.

Neighbours informed police that the couple frequently consumed alcohol together and often quarrelled when intoxicated. On the day of the incident, an argument erupted after Watcharin told his wife to take a bath.

During questioning, Watcharin confessed to striking his wife with a wooden stick during a drunken rage episode but claimed he was unaware she had died. He explained that he had moved her to a chair and attempted to take her to the bathroom to bathe her.

Realising she was unresponsive, he then sought help from neighbours, initially alleging that his wife had slipped and fallen in the bathroom. However, upon further questioning by the police, he admitted to the assault, stating that he had used a wooden stick placed outside the bathroom to hit her on the head.

Police have detained Watcharin and collected evidence to proceed with legal action. The police are currently in the process of gathering witness statements and other necessary documentation to ensure a thorough investigation and prosecution, reported KhaoSod.