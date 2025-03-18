Former Thai rock star arrested for alleged drug peddling and abuse

Former Thai rockband I-Zax frontman Patcharapol “Zax” Parnpoom has been arrested in Bangkok for allegedly abusing and trafficking drugs, marking a dramatic fall from his former music fame.

The arrest follows an investigation tied to a major drug network, with police linking the 47 year old former rock star to multiple illegal activities.

Patcharapol, once the lead singer of the popular Thai rock band I-Zax, was apprehended on March 13 at a condominium in Bangkok following a tip-off from China’s drug suppression authorities.

The arrest followed the detention of two Thai nationals at Nanjing Airport in July last year, who revealed that they had bought drugs from a 44 year old woman in Bangkok. The China National Narcotics Control Commission (NNCC) then sought assistance from Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) to capture the woman.

After her arrest, investigators uncovered evidence of online drug sales, with crystal methamphetamine (Ice) and ecstasy pills ready for distribution.

Interrogation of the 44 year old woman led to the arrest of a 42 year old woman, who was found with drugs including Ice, ketamine, and methamphetamine. The new lead ultimately pointed police to Patcharapol. The former rock star was arrested while attempting to purchase drugs from the 42-year-old.

A search of Patcharapol’s home revealed a significant stockpile of illegal substances. Police now suspect that Patcharapol was not only consuming drugs but also reselling them to other entertainers in the Thai music industry, reported The Nation.

I-Zax, a hit rock band from the early 2000s, was known for their chart-topping tracks but disbanded after their third album failed to gain significant success.

Patcharapol’s arrest has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, shedding light on the darker side of celebrity culture.

The ONCB continues its investigation, with plans to arrest other individuals connected to the network.

In similar news, police in Phuket arrested a Nigerian drug dealer after a viral video showed two foreigners using cocaine by the roadside.

The video, shared on March 6, showed a Swiss man snorting the drug. He later turned himself in, admitting he bought the cocaine from Mabanaso, who was subsequently arrested.