Former Thai rock star arrested for alleged drug peddling and abuse

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
465 1 minute read
Former Thai rock star arrested for alleged drug peddling and abuse
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

Former Thai rockband I-Zax frontman Patcharapol “Zax” Parnpoom has been arrested in Bangkok for allegedly abusing and trafficking drugs, marking a dramatic fall from his former music fame.

The arrest follows an investigation tied to a major drug network, with police linking the 47 year old former rock star to multiple illegal activities.

Patcharapol, once the lead singer of the popular Thai rock band I-Zax, was apprehended on March 13 at a condominium in Bangkok following a tip-off from China’s drug suppression authorities.

The arrest followed the detention of two Thai nationals at Nanjing Airport in July last year, who revealed that they had bought drugs from a 44 year old woman in Bangkok. The China National Narcotics Control Commission (NNCC) then sought assistance from Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) to capture the woman.

Related Articles

After her arrest, investigators uncovered evidence of online drug sales, with crystal methamphetamine (Ice) and ecstasy pills ready for distribution.

Interrogation of the 44 year old woman led to the arrest of a 42 year old woman, who was found with drugs including Ice, ketamine, and methamphetamine. The new lead ultimately pointed police to Patcharapol. The former rock star was arrested while attempting to purchase drugs from the 42-year-old.

Former Thai rock star arrested for alleged drug peddling and abuse | News by Thaiger

A search of Patcharapol’s home revealed a significant stockpile of illegal substances. Police now suspect that Patcharapol was not only consuming drugs but also reselling them to other entertainers in the Thai music industry, reported The Nation.

I-Zax, a hit rock band from the early 2000s, was known for their chart-topping tracks but disbanded after their third album failed to gain significant success.

Patcharapol’s arrest has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, shedding light on the darker side of celebrity culture.

Former Thai rock star arrested for alleged drug peddling and abuse | News by Thaiger

The ONCB continues its investigation, with plans to arrest other individuals connected to the network.

In similar news, police in Phuket arrested a Nigerian drug dealer after a viral video showed two foreigners using cocaine by the roadside.

The video, shared on March 6, showed a Swiss man snorting the drug. He later turned himself in, admitting he bought the cocaine from Mabanaso, who was subsequently arrested.

Latest Thailand News
Former Thai rock star arrested for alleged drug peddling and abuse Bangkok News

Former Thai rock star arrested for alleged drug peddling and abuse

8 hours ago
Irishman killed in high-speed crash in Phang Nga&#8217;s Khao Lak Thailand News

Irishman killed in high-speed crash in Phang Nga’s Khao Lak

9 hours ago
Myanmar woman arrested for illegal gambling in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Myanmar woman arrested for illegal gambling in Pathum Thani

9 hours ago
Baht boost: Thailand greenlights 200 billion for Bangkok transit line Bangkok News

Baht boost: Thailand greenlights 200 billion for Bangkok transit line

9 hours ago
Off-duty nurses try to save crash victim in fatal Pattaya accident Pattaya News

Off-duty nurses try to save crash victim in fatal Pattaya accident

9 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree on dark Trang road Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree on dark Trang road

9 hours ago
Mae Hong Son strengthens cross-border efforts on forest fires Thailand News

Mae Hong Son strengthens cross-border efforts on forest fires

9 hours ago
Pickup truck&#8217;s unsafe metal door transport sparks expressway safety alert Thailand News

Pickup truck’s unsafe metal door transport sparks expressway safety alert

9 hours ago
Illegal Thai workers send billions home despite crackdowns Thailand News

Illegal Thai workers send billions home despite crackdowns

9 hours ago
Walking the talk: Bangkok chief to revamp Asoke footpaths by July Bangkok News

Walking the talk: Bangkok chief to revamp Asoke footpaths by July

9 hours ago
Man meditates on Bangkok&#8217;s Democracy Monument, sparks emergency response Bangkok News

Man meditates on Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, sparks emergency response

9 hours ago
Explosion at Nakhon Ratchasima scrap shop kills one, injures four Thailand News

Explosion at Nakhon Ratchasima scrap shop kills one, injures four

10 hours ago
Tourists fume over persistent foreign beggars in Pattaya Pattaya News

Tourists fume over persistent foreign beggars in Pattaya

10 hours ago
High-speed chase: Thai mother rescues autistic son from gang Thailand News

High-speed chase: Thai mother rescues autistic son from gang

10 hours ago
Cambodian woman claims friend stole 12 million baht lottery win Bangkok News

Cambodian woman claims friend stole 12 million baht lottery win

10 hours ago
6 thieves, including foreigner, wanted for robbing Laotian woman in Pattaya Pattaya News

6 thieves, including foreigner, wanted for robbing Laotian woman in Pattaya

10 hours ago
Phantom fail: Ghostly Chiang Mai gold heist ends in ghastly gaffe Chiang Mai News

Phantom fail: Ghostly Chiang Mai gold heist ends in ghastly gaffe

11 hours ago
Suicidal Thai woman thanks public donations relieving hardship Thailand News

Suicidal Thai woman thanks public donations relieving hardship

11 hours ago
Branching out: Bangkok governor vows to plant over a million trees Bangkok News

Branching out: Bangkok governor vows to plant over a million trees

11 hours ago
Neighbour attacks Buriram couple with machete over noise Thailand News

Neighbour attacks Buriram couple with machete over noise

11 hours ago
Illegal kratom and cigarette ring busted in Bangkok Bangkok News

Illegal kratom and cigarette ring busted in Bangkok

12 hours ago
School rejects &#8216;slum&#8217; label for Phuket Myanmar community (video) Phuket News

School rejects ‘slum’ label for Phuket Myanmar community (video)

12 hours ago
Thailand urges Singapore to boost rice and egg imports Thailand News

Thailand urges Singapore to boost rice and egg imports

12 hours ago
Holy serpent! Monk spotted cruising Pattaya with a snake Pattaya News

Holy serpent! Monk spotted cruising Pattaya with a snake

12 hours ago
Behind the cue: Rayong ‘snooker club’ gambles with the law Thailand News

Behind the cue: Rayong ‘snooker club’ gambles with the law

12 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
465 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Baht boost: Thailand greenlights 200 billion for Bangkok transit line

Baht boost: Thailand greenlights 200 billion for Bangkok transit line

9 hours ago
Off-duty nurses try to save crash victim in fatal Pattaya accident

Off-duty nurses try to save crash victim in fatal Pattaya accident

9 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree on dark Trang road

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree on dark Trang road

9 hours ago
Mae Hong Son strengthens cross-border efforts on forest fires

Mae Hong Son strengthens cross-border efforts on forest fires

9 hours ago