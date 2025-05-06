Pet Expo 2025 goes wild with stars, snakes and shopping galore (video)

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
May 6, 2025
Thailand’s largest pet trade event, Pet Expo Thailand 2025, kicked off in style on May 1, celebrating its 25th anniversary with a four-day spectacle which drew over 200,000 visitors.

Held at Halls 5 to 8 of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, the event brought together more than 300 companies across 850 booths, offering products, services and cutting-edge innovations for all creatures great and small.

Hosted by N.C.C. Management and Development Co., Ltd., the event opened with fanfare, special guests and a charitable donation to three animal welfare foundations. Sponsored by Royal Canin Thailand, the expo ended on May 4, under the theme Friendship Beyond Frontier.

The Exotic Pet Zone stole the spotlight, showcasing rare creatures including the Aldabra and Sulcata tortoises, kangaroo rats, skunks, ball pythons, tarantulas and more. Over in the Pet Village, birds like Sun Conure parrots and African Grey Parrots perched alongside call ducks, pygmy goats, Shetland sheep and even the star attraction—Bobby the Capybara and Friend.

A monitor lizard was spotted among the quirkier types of pets, donning a black police vest, and being paraded around in a stroller.

Cat lovers enjoyed the Best Friend Cat Contest and unique species like the Royal Persian Angora chinchilla. For bunny buffs, the ARBA-sanctioned rabbit show on May 3 and 4 featured rare blue point French Lops, judged by top American experts.

Beyond exhibits, the event was packed with competitions, including dog agility shows, skateboarding dogs, “Meow Mum” slap battles, and quirky family games like Nude Sled and DIY God’s Crown.

Smart Pet Innovation Zone, with GPS collars, IoT devices, health-tracking apps and automatic feeders were available for tech-savvy pet parents to explore to their hearts’ content.

Live entertainment upped the excitement with celebrity appearances, fan meets, and performances from stars like James Jirayu, Jam Ratchata, and Jamie Nine Forth, hosted by leading pet brands, MGR Online reported.

“Pet Expo Thailand 2025 is more than a trade show,” said Executive Director Sakchai Phatpreechakul. “It’s a celebration of the bond between humans and animals, bringing innovation, community and fun together.”

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

