Housekeeper finds dead newborn in Chatuchak hotel locker

A housekeeper at a prominent hotel in Chatuchak was shocked to discover the body of a newborn baby girl inside a locker. The discovery was made after a foul smell had been noticed emanating from the locker for about a week. The baby’s mother, a 21 year old woman, was found nearby in a weakened state.

At 12.15am yesterday, August 10, Police Lieutenant Supat Nuakaew from Bang Sue Police Station received a report about the deceased newborn at a hotel on Phahonyothin Road, Chomphon sub-district, Chatuchak district, Bangkok. He immediately went to the scene with Police Colonel Phuwadol Unpho, forensic doctors from the Police General Hospital, officers from the Forensic Science Division, and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

The scene was at a shared dormitory-style hotel, where a black plastic bag was found inside a locker on the third floor. Upon opening the bag, they discovered the decomposing body of a newborn baby girl with no visible injuries. It is estimated that the baby had been dead for about one week.

The housekeeper had initially been overwhelmed by the intense smell coming from the locker. Upon investigating, she found the baby’s body. Further investigation revealed that the 21 year old, mother, referred to as A (an alias), was staying in a room on the same floor.

She appeared to be in a very weak condition. It was initially understood that she had given birth at a hotel in the Saphan Kwai area before moving to the current hotel, where the baby was found dead. Subsequently, she placed the deceased infant in a plastic bag and stored it in the locker, reported KhaoSod.

Phattharaphon Srimuang, a volunteer from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, recounted the moment they were called to the scene.

“Upon receiving the report, we went to check and found the baby’s body in a black garbage bag inside the locker. Preliminary findings by the doctors suggested that the baby had been dead for about one week with no apparent injuries.”

Phattharaphon added that the body would be taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital for an autopsy.

Pol. Col. Phuwadol stated that the mother was currently in a very weakened state, and officials were assessing whether she needed medical treatment before proceeding with a detailed investigation into the cause of the baby’s death. They need to determine whether it was due to a miscarriage or other factors before any potential charges are considered.