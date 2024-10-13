Woman falls to death from fifth floor in Bangkok mall

Picture courtesy of Jack Thekop Facebook

A tragic incident occurred when a woman fell from the fifth floor of a prominent shopping mall in central Bangkok. Despite the efforts of emergency responders performing CPR, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are conducting an investigation.

At 9.30pm yesterday, October 12, Anucha, Deputy Inspector at Phahonyothin Police Station, received a report of a woman falling from a height within a well-known shopping centre in Chom Phon, Chatuchak, Bangkok. Officers from the Forensic Department, a forensic doctor from Police General Hospital, and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation were dispatched to the scene.

The incident took place in the basement area, near the IT equipment zone and the food court, by the escalator in the middle of the building. The injured woman, who was wearing a white long-sleeved jacket and a dark brown pleated skirt, was found lying on her back with abrasions on her left thigh.

Building staff quickly set up a red tent to shield the scene from public view and prevent panic among shoppers. Volunteers assessed the woman’s condition and found her neck and right leg were fractured.

Despite immediate first aid and CPR efforts, she succumbed to her injuries. The woman was identified through documentation as being 31 years old, residing in Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai.

Preliminary investigations are underway, with officers gathering evidence. Footprints were found near the railing on the fifth floor, and CCTV footage is being reviewed to determine the exact cause of the fall, reported KhaoSod.

The deceased’s body has been sent to the Police General Hospital’s Forensic Institute for an autopsy to ascertain the definitive cause of death.

In related news, a 27 year old woman tragically fell to her death from the 43rd floor of her condominium in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang area, prompting an ongoing police investigation.