Herbal hustlers busted in Pattaya: Foreign workers found

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Law enforcement officers yesterday raided three herbal product stores in Pattaya, uncovering a tangled web of deceit, illegal employment, and dubious health claims.

The raid was triggered by complaints from the Pattaya Indian Community Association, which accused certain stores of ripping off customers with overpriced and ineffective herbal remedies. It was alleged that these businesses were using foreign nationals to lure unsuspecting buyers into purchasing their overpriced wares.

Acting on these concerns, the Consumer Protection Department at the Chon Buri Provincial Public Health Office, along with the Bang Lamung District Health Office and Pattaya Tourist Police, launched a joint operation. After setting up surveillance at the targeted locations, officials moved in to expose the illegal activities.

Officers seized a variety of products including soap, shampoo, hair oil, cosmetics, herbal remedies for indigestion, lotions, and skin oils. Many of these products boasted exaggerated claims of effectiveness and, more alarmingly, some were found to be unregistered, in violation of Section 17 of the Herbal Products Act. All such items were promptly confiscated as evidence.

The operation also resulted in the detention of five individuals: four accused of persuading foreigners to buy the questionable products, and one foreign national who was working without a permit.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyapong Ensarn, Superintendent of Pattaya Tourist Police, confirmed that the suspects, along with the seized goods, were handed over to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station. The charges include manufacturing, selling, or importing medicines without permission under the Drug Act and selling unregistered herbal products under the Herbal Products Act, reported Pattaya Mail.

