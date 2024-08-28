More than 70% of Thai tourists return to Japan and Taiwan

Thai tourists are making repeat trips like never before, with a staggering 74% returning to their favourite destinations, according to Agoda’s latest Return Visitor Ranking.

The ranking, based on a recent survey conducted on the Agoda platform, unveils that Japan, Taiwan, and Laos are the top three destinations that Thai travellers simply can’t resist revisiting. These countries are closely followed by Hong Kong and Vietnam, solidifying their status as the ultimate hotspots for return visits.

The survey targeted travellers who had just booked a trip to their favourite destination, revealing some fascinating trends. A significant 32% of Thai respondents cited adventure as the main draw for their upcoming trip. Meanwhile, 23% are travelling for the love of food, while 20% are heading out for art, culture, or to reconnect with family and friends.

Interestingly, over half of the travellers (54%) reported having visited their favourite destination between one and three times in the past decade. Incredibly, 17% of these travel enthusiasts have made the same journey 10 times or more, proving that some places are just too good to visit only once.

Enric Casals, Associate Vice President of Southeast Asia at Agoda, remarked, that where some make it a habit to globetrot, others find pleasure in revisiting their favourite destinations.

“Agoda’s Return Visitor Ranking shows that for Thai travellers, Japan, Taiwan, and Laos are more than just destinations; they are experiences that travellers crave to relive.”

The survey also revealed why Japan, Taiwan, and Laos are so alluring to Thai tourists. More than half (53%) chose ease of travel as the main reason for their repeated visits. Local cuisine, safety and cleanliness, convenient locations, and shopping opportunities also ranked highly, making these destinations irresistible.

Across Asia, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam emerged as the top choices for repeat visits, with 44% of Asian travellers valuing ease of travel above all else, reported The Nation.