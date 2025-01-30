Man confesses to stealing and killing buffalo in Phetchabun

Man confesses to stealing and killing buffalo in Phetchabun
A man confessed to stealing and killing a buffalo for its meat in Phetchabun province. The buffalo, cherished by its owner, was intended for breeding purposes. The theft and killing occurred on Saturday, January 25.

Pian, a 49 year old resident of Ban Tio subdistrict in Lom Sak district, reported the theft to local police, stating that her buffalo, which she had been raising for over a year, disappeared after being grazed near a hillside.

Evidence later revealed that the buffalo had been stolen, slaughtered, and butchered, causing significant distress to its owner. The buffalo was not only beloved but also planned to be used as a breeding bull.

Officers from Ban Tio Police Station successfully tracked down and apprehended the suspect, identified as 56 year old Prasit from Ban Sok subdistrict in Lom Sak district. Prasit, who works as a woodcutter and forager, admitted to the crime.

On the day of the incident, he had been cutting wood when he noticed the buffalo roaming nearby. Tempted by its plump appearance, he decided to kill it for its meat.

He watched the buffalo for some time, and when he realised no one was looking for it, he tied it to a tree and killed it with a hoe. He then butchered the buffalo and placed its meat into a fertiliser bag, intending to take it home for consumption.

After hearing voices searching for the buffalo, Prasit fled into the forest, eventually returning home. He later turned himself in following a police summons, reported KhaoSod.

Initially, police charged Prasit and detained him at the Lom Sak provincial court for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, three men have been arrested for stealing highway street lighting cables in Surat Thani province. The suspects were caught in the act by local highway officials and police. A subsequent search of their residence revealed more stolen items.

