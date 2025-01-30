Publicity stunt: PM Paetongtarn launches monthly TV show

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is set to make her TV debut this Sunday, February 2, in the first episode of her brand-new talk show, Empowering Thais. The programme aims to promote her government’s achievements and future vision, giving the public a direct insight into national policies.

Airing on Channel 11 of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT), the half-hour show will be broadcast on the first Sunday of every month from 8am to 8.30am. For those who prefer to stream, it will also be available on government and public relations department websites and social media, government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap confirmed today.

“The show is designed to raise public awareness of the government policies driving Thailand forward under Paetongtarn’s leadership.”

The first episode will recap the government’s work over the past three months, including key takeaways from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The prime minister will also address policies of national interest, covering initiatives such as Homes for Thais, One District One Scholarship, and long-term plans to combat PM2.5 air pollution.

Jirayu added that viewers can stay updated on government affairs by following ministry platforms and watching the Voices from Thai Khu Fah TV programme, which airs every Saturday at 8am on NBT2HD, reported The Nation.

With this new direct-to-the-people approach, will Paetongtarn’s TV strategy help boost public confidence and transparency—or is this just another political PR stunt?

In similar news, the 38 year old Thai premier plans to personally assure Chinese President Xi Jinping of the safety measures in place for Chinese tourists during her visit to China, according to Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong. Thailand aims to attract 9 million Chinese tourists this year, marking a 35% increase from last year’s figure of 6.7 million.

Earlier this month, the 38 year old Thai premier also employed AI technology to create a video where she is seen speaking in Mandarin Chinese in a bid to reassure Chinese visitors that Thailand is still a safe place to visit amid recent human trafficking cases of Chinese nationals.