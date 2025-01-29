Foreigners arrested in illegal daycare raid on Koh Pha Ngan

Bright Choomanee
Foreigners arrested in illegal daycare raid on Koh Pha Ngan
Picture courtesy of Markus Spiske, Unsplash

A special operations unit conducted a raid on Koh Pha Ngan, apprehending a group of foreigners from Russia, Ukraine, and Myanmar involved in operating an illegal childcare centre.

The arrests were made yesterday, January 28, with Police Colonel Charoenchai Boonklieng and the special operations unit of the Surat Thani Provincial Police, in collaboration with the Koh Phangan Immigration Police, Koh Phangan Police Station, and local administrative officials conducting the operation.

The raid targeted illegal activity following directives from Police Lieutenant General Surapong Thanomjit, commissioner of Region 8, who tasked Deputy Commissioner Police Major General Pornchai Khajornklin and Police Major General Sermpan Sirikong, Surat Thani Provincial Police Commander, to intensify efforts against illegal immigration, unlawful employment, and transnational crime. This initiative aims to bolster tourist safety and stimulate the economy through tourism.

The operation focused on the Coolscool daycare centre located at 102/1 Moo 4, Ban Tai subdistrict, Koh Phangan district, Surat Thani province. Several people were arrested for working illegally without permits.

Among those apprehended were 46 year old Olga Lagutova, 40 year old Elizaveta Nikolaeva, 41 year old Pavel Cheliadin, 45 year old Aleksei Kostiakov, all of Russian nationality, and 50 year old Tetiana Aleksieienko from Ukraine, each charged with working without a permit.

Additionally, 40 year old Aye Yu Maw from Myanmar faced charges for not reporting her employment details to the registrar within 15 days of starting work as required. A 42 year old woman, Margarita Khantemirova, also from Russia, faced multiple charges including operating a childcare business without a permit and employing foreigners illegally.

Lastly, 43 year old Oleksandr Lipes from Ukraine was charged with overstaying his visa by 1,086 days, working without a permit, operating a business without authorisation, and failing to report employment of a foreigner to the registrar within the stipulated time, reported KhaoSod.

All suspects were taken to the Koh Phangan Police Station for further legal proceedings.

