Woman’s body found strangled in Thai paddy field

A shocking discovery emerged when a fisherman found the body of a woman, strangled and abandoned in a paddy field. Police are now working to identify the deceased and pursue the perpetrator.

The incident unravelled yesterday, February 24, at 10pm in a field within Soi Rai Khing 34, Rai Khing subdistrict, Sam Phran district, Nakhon Pathom province. Police Lieutenant Colonel Somphop Praphanon, Deputy Superintendent (Investigation) of Pho Kaew Police Station, reported the case.

He was accompanied by several officers, including Police Colonel Pallop Suriyakul Na Ayudhaya, Deputy Provincial Police Commander of Nakhon Pathom; Police Colonel Jakkrapong Trabdee, acting Superintendent of Pho Kaew Police Station; and Police Colonel Itthipol Phorntewabuncha, Investigation Superintendent of Nakhon Pathom province.

Also on the scene were officers from Pho Kaew Police Station, an on-call doctor from Sam Phran Hospital, forensic experts from Unit 7, and the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

The location required a walk of 100 metres along a ridge from the road. The body initially believed to be a man between 50 and 60 years old with long hair and resembling a transgender woman, was found face down beside the ridge.

The deceased was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, short jeans, brown slip-on shoes, and a gold earring in the left ear. A red belt was tightly secured around the neck, serving as a lethal weapon. No documents were found on the person.

According to Pol. Col. Pallop, an angler searching for earthworms stumbled upon the body and alerted officials. Before discovering the body, a taxi was seen circling the area around 9pm, though its colour was not identified.

Medical examination revealed that the victim had been dead for approximately two hours, likely suffocated by strangulation from behind. Initial inquiries among locals did not yield any recognition or identification of the deceased.

Investigators have been tasked with gathering information to identify the victim and locate the suspect, reported KhaoSod.

Subsequent reports clarified that, after further examination, the body was indeed that of a woman. No identification or evidence was found on her person to indicate her identity or origin. The body has been sent for an autopsy to gather more information.