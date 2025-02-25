Thai couple accuse shop of selling fake gold, only to find son thief

Photo via DailyNews

A Thai couple accused a Bangkok gold shop of selling them a fake gold necklace, only to later discover that their son stole the genuine one and replaced it with a counterfeit.

The couple, 66 year old Rungroj and 54 year old La-ong, filed a complaint at Rattanathibet Police Station on Sunday, February 23, after realising that the gold necklace was a fake. They intended to take legal action against the gold shop, Yaowarat Krungthep, located in a shopping mall in the area.

The couple told police that they bought the gold necklace for 69,000 baht in cash from the shop in 2023. Rungroj said he wore the necklace every day but later noticed that it lost its shine. Concerned, he removed it and attempted to clean it with dishwashing liquid.

To his shock, parts of the necklace began to strip away, revealing a greyish-silver material underneath, which was not gold.

In an interview with the media, Rungroj expressed his frustration.

“I’m disappointed. I never expected the gold shop to do this to me. I bought it with the money I had been saving for a long time. I want my money back. If the shop refuses to refund me, I will take legal action to the fullest extent.”

Despite the couple’s intention to complain, police officers would not officially process the complaint, instead they advised them to first discuss the matter with the shop. However, the shopping mall was undergoing renovations, meaning the shop where they purchased the necklace was temporarily closed.

The police subsequently coordinated with a representative of Yaowarat Krungthep, and the shop immediately contacted the couple, as their accusation damaged the store’s reputation.

Following discussions, the gold shop issued an official statement announcing that the couple decided not to pursue legal action after discovering the truth.

Their son confessed to stealing the genuine gold necklace and replacing it with a fake, which his father unknowingly wore daily.

Channel 3 reported that their team attempted to contact the couple for further comment but they declined to give an interview, stating that it was a private family matter