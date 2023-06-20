Thai astronomy: Distant celestial duo gets Thai-nominated names from IAU

Photo courtesy of nameexoworlds, via Bangkok Post

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) has chosen Thai-nominated names for a distant celestial duo, a decision that has been warmly received by the nation’s prime minister, becoming a significant milestone in Thai astronomy.

Government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri relayed Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s satisfaction upon learning that the IAU had adopted the Thai names Kaewkosin and Phailinsiam for the red dwarf star GJ 3470 and its bluish-green planet GJ 3470b, respectively. These names were submitted as part of the NameExoWorlds 2022 contest, which accepted nominations for celestial objects from across the globe.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit) and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation facilitated a platform for Thai participants to propose names. Anucha stressed that both the government and relevant agencies were prepared and committed to supporting youth who hold a passion for Thai astronomy.

The first pair of nominated names included Kaewkosin, inspired by the ancient belief that stars were valuable gemstones belonging to the Hindu deity Indra. Phailinsiam, meaning “blue gemstone,” was proposed for the planet, reported Bangkok Post.

Supachai Awiphan, a researcher at the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand, expressed that the selection of Kaewkosin and Phailinsiam has brought immense joy to Thai astronomical circles: “The government and related agencies were ready to support Thai youths who are passionate about astronomy,” he said.

